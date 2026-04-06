Dalfen Industrial Acquires 1.38 Million Square Feet of U.S. Warehouses Amid Pricing Dislocation

DALLAS, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dalfen Industrial acquired a 19-property, 1.38 million-square-foot U.S. industrial portfolio across Dallas, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati, in a transaction completed below replacement cost, highlighting continued pricing dislocation in segments of the logistics real estate market.

The portfolio was acquired for $208 million from Mapletree Investments and includes 13 properties in Dallas, four in Chicago, and one each in Indianapolis and Cincinnati, located in infill submarkets including Plano, Valwood, GSW, O’Hare, Park 100, and Fairfield/Westchester. The assets are 93% leased to 48 tenants and have a weighted average lease term of approximately three years.

“This transaction gives us immediate scale in high-conviction infill submarkets where demand remains durable and leasing spreads continue to reprice,” said Sean Dalfen, president and chief executive officer of Dalfen Industrial. “We continue to see opportunities to acquire well-located logistics assets at pricing that does not reflect replacement cost or forward rent potential.”

The portfolio serves tenants including Cummins Inc., Techcess Solutions, WM Coffman Resources, and Legacy Foods Manufacturing, with proximity to major distribution nodes used by companies such as Target, FedEx Freight, and Amazon.

Following the acquisition, Dalfen Industrial owns and operates approximately 8.8 million square feet across these four markets.

About Dalfen Industrial

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dalfen Industrial is a leader in last-mile industrial real estate, and one of the largest privately held industrial firms in the United States. The company specializes in strategically located infill warehouses and distribution centers, with a portfolio exceeding 60 million square feet. Learn more at www.dalfen.com.

Media Contact

press@dalfen.com

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