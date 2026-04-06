Vicarius Nominated for Best B2B, Branded Entertainment Video & Film in the 30th Annual Webby Awards

Fans Can Vote Online to Help Vicarius Win the Internet’s Top Honor: https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/video-film/branded-entertainment/b2b

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vicarius announced today that it has been nominated for Best B2B, Branded Entertainment Video & Film in the 30th Annual Webby Awards. Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet.

Vicarius is a cybersecurity company tackling the global challenge of vulnerability management. With its edutainment approach to social media marketing and strong comedic sense, Vicarius has garnered millions of views across many platforms, indicating the demand for branded entertainment in B2B. Their approach has given them a competitive edge in generating demand, web traffic, demo requests, and has resulted in over 600 customers across the globe. Simply put, Vicarius understands that internet culture can drive a substantial following.

“Nominees like Vicarius are raising the bar for creativity and innovation on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “At the 30th Annual Webby Awards, this recognition feels especially meaningful. It’s no small feat to stand out among nearly 13,000 entries, and this year’s work reflects the energy, originality, and ambition shaping the Internet right now.”

“We operate in a very crowded and competitive space, and we understood early on that our brand needs to represent something unique,” said Agnayee Datta, VP of Marketing at Vicarius. “Humor and nostalgia have been instrumental in connecting with our audience, and that drives many of our campaigns and strategies online. As a small startup with minimal resources, it is such an honor to be selected as a nominee amongst many other top brands and agencies.”

As a nominee, Vicarius is also eligible to win a Webby People’s Voice Award, which is voted online by fans across the globe. From now until April 16th, Vicarius fans can cast their votes at https://vote.webbyawards.com/PublicVoting#/2026/video-film/branded-entertainment/b2b.

Winners will be announced on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, and honored in a star-studded show at Cipriani Wall Street. Winners will have an opportunity to deliver one of The Webby Awards’ famous 5-Word Speeches.

About Vicarius

Vicarius’ mission is to revolutionize vulnerability management by closing the loop between problem detection and proactive resolution. The company’s portfolio is built on two flagship pillars: vRx for advanced, native remediation at scale, and vIntelligence, an agentic validation engine that delivers continuous AI-driven security insight and orchestration.

Now with vRx and vIntelligence, Vicarius offers a full remediation cycle. With 800+ customers in 60 countries, vRx by Vicarius streamlines and automates risk mitigation for security teams, SMBs, and enterprises.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Games; Podcasts; Creators and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received over 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include Adobe, WP Engine, Meltwater, Patreon, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Deadline, AdAge, TechCrunch, The Hollywood Reporter, SXSW, Scalable, and The Society of Digital Agencies.

Find The Webby Awards Online

Website: webbyawards.com

Instagram: @thewebbyawards

LinkedIn: The Webby Awards

TikTok: @thewebbyawards

X: @TheWebbyAwards

YouTube: youtube.com/thewebbyawards

Facebook: Facebook.com/TheWebbyAwards

Media Contact:

Montner Tech PR

hsather@montner.com