SynGas OBD Fuel Saver Review 2026: Does This Smart Device Actually Cut Your Fuel Costs?





New York City, NY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introduction: The Rising Cost of Fuel and the Search for Smarter Solutions

Every time you pull into a gas station, the numbers on the pump feel a little harder to swallow. Global fuel prices have remained stubbornly high, and the average driver is spending hundreds — sometimes thousands — of dollars every year just to keep their vehicle on the road. Whether you own a daily commuter, a family SUV, a pickup truck, or a long-haul vehicle, fuel consumption is one of the single biggest recurring expenses tied to car ownership.

In response to this growing frustration, a new wave of automotive technology accessories has emerged — devices that promise to help your car use fuel more efficiently without requiring a full engine overhaul, hybrid conversion, or a trip to the dealership. Among the most talked-about of these devices in 2026 is the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver.

Marketed as a plug-and-play solution that connects directly to your vehicle's OBD2 diagnostic port, the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver claims to reduce fuel consumption by optimizing how your car's engine management system operates. It's compact, it's relatively affordable, and it reportedly works with virtually every car manufactured after 1996. On the surface, it sounds almost too good to be true.

But does it actually work? Is it backed by real technology, or is it just another piece of plastic collecting data it can't act on? In this detailed, unbiased review, we break down everything you need to know about the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver — how it works, what real customers are saying, the benefits, the limitations, how it compares to alternatives, and whether it's ultimately worth your money.

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What Is the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver?

The SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is a small electronic device designed to plug into the OBD2 (On-Board Diagnostics, version 2) port found in virtually all modern vehicles manufactured after 1996. Once connected, it interfaces with your vehicle's Electronic Control Unit (ECU) — the car's central computer — and begins monitoring and optimizing a range of performance parameters to reduce unnecessary fuel consumption.

At its core, the device is built on the premise that most factory-set ECUs are calibrated to operate within a broad range of conditions and driver behaviors, meaning they are rarely tuned for maximum fuel efficiency out of the box. The SynGas OBD Fuel Saver claims to progressively fine-tune these settings to better match your specific driving habits and road conditions, potentially squeezing significantly more mileage out of each tank of fuel.

The device is compact — roughly the size of a USB thumb drive — making it completely unobtrusive once installed. It requires no tools, no professional installation, and no technical expertise. The manufacturer states that the device is universally compatible with gasoline, diesel, and hybrid vehicles that come equipped with a standard OBD2 port, making it one of the more broadly accessible automotive accessories on the market.

According to the official SynGas website and verified product reviews, the device begins working immediately upon installation, though full optimization is said to take place over approximately one week or 150 miles of driving, as the device continuously learns and adapts to your unique driving style.





How Does the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver Work? A Technical Breakdown

To understand whether the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver can deliver on its promises, it's essential to understand the technology behind it and the role your car's OBD2 system plays.

Understanding the OBD2 Port

Every vehicle manufactured after 1996 — mandated by emissions legislation — is equipped with an OBD2 port. This standardized 16-pin diagnostic connector is typically located beneath the dashboard, under the steering column, within easy reach. Mechanics and automotive technicians use this port to read diagnostic trouble codes (DTCs), monitor sensor data, and interface with a vehicle's electronic systems during service appointments.

The OBD2 port serves as a gateway to a vast amount of real-time information flowing through your vehicle's network of sensors and control modules. This includes data on:

Engine RPM (revolutions per minute)

Vehicle speed

Throttle position

Oxygen sensor readings

Fuel injection timing and duration

Engine load and coolant temperature

Mass airflow sensor data

Ignition timing advance

How SynGas Connects to the ECU

Once the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is plugged into this port, it begins reading the continuous stream of data generated by your vehicle's sensors and modules. According to the manufacturer's documentation and technical breakdowns published in independent reviews, the device communicates directly with the vehicle's ECU — the brain that governs virtually every aspect of engine operation.

The ECU makes thousands of micro-decisions every minute. It controls how much fuel is injected into the engine, when the spark fires, how the transmission shifts (in automatic vehicles), and how the engine responds to driver input. Most factory ECU settings are deliberately conservative — they're designed to keep the car running smoothly under all conceivable conditions, which often means sacrificing efficiency for the sake of reliability and safety margins.

The Optimization Process

The SynGas OBD Fuel Saver claims to work by analyzing patterns in the data stream and sending optimized feedback signals back to the ECU. Specifically, the device is said to focus on:

Fuel Injection Timing: By fine-tuning when and for how long fuel is injected into the cylinders, the device aims to ensure more complete combustion, meaning more energy is extracted from each drop of fuel and less is wasted as unburned hydrocarbons. Air-Fuel Ratio Optimization: The device reportedly monitors oxygen sensor readings and works to maintain a more precise air-to-fuel ratio — the golden ratio that maximizes combustion efficiency. A slightly lean mixture (more air, less fuel) can improve efficiency, as long as it doesn't tip into territory that causes misfires or engine knocking. Throttle Response Calibration: By subtly adjusting throttle input mapping, the device claims to smooth out driver behavior's impact on the drivetrain, reducing the jerky, fuel-hungry acceleration patterns that lead to higher consumption. Driving Pattern Recognition: Over the first 150 miles of use, SynGas is said to "learn" your driving habits — your typical speed range, your braking frequency, your highway vs. city driving ratio — and calibrate its optimization algorithm accordingly. This adaptive learning feature is one of the device's most frequently cited selling points. Idle Management: Extended idling is one of the biggest causes of wasted fuel. The device claims to optimize the ECU's idle behavior, potentially reducing fuel use during stops.

The end result, according to the manufacturer, is a vehicle that uses less fuel to travel the same distance — with claimed fuel savings in the range of 15% to 35% under optimal conditions.

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Key Features of the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver

The SynGas OBD Fuel Saver comes with a range of features designed to make it both effective and user-friendly. Here's a breakdown of the most significant:

1. Universal OBD2 Compatibility

One of the device's biggest advantages is its broad compatibility. Any vehicle with an OBD2 port — which includes virtually all cars, trucks, SUVs, and hybrids manufactured globally after 1996 — can use the SynGas Fuel Saver. This makes it relevant for an enormous range of vehicle owners, from those driving older economy cars to owners of modern crossovers and light trucks.

2. Plug-and-Play Installation

There are absolutely no tools required to install the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver. You simply locate the OBD2 port in your vehicle (usually under the dashboard near the steering wheel), plug the device in, start your car, and let it begin working. The entire installation process takes less than three minutes.

3. Adaptive Learning Technology

The device doesn't operate on a one-size-fits-all setting. Instead, it learns your specific driving patterns over approximately the first week of use and continuously refines its optimization algorithm. This means the longer you use the device, the more precisely it is calibrated to your vehicle and habits.

4. Real-Time ECU Communication

Unlike some passive fuel-saving products that simply emit a signal without actually interacting with the car's computer, SynGas is designed to actively communicate with the ECU in real time. This bidirectional data exchange is what enables the device to make meaningful adjustments rather than just monitoring performance.

5. Works With Gasoline, Diesel, and Hybrid Vehicles

The SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is not limited to gasoline-powered cars. It also claims compatibility with diesel and hybrid vehicles, broadening its appeal significantly in a marketplace where diesel trucks, SUVs, and hybrid sedans are increasingly common.

6. Keyless Start Compatibility

A frequently asked question among modern car owners is whether OBD2 accessories work with push-button, keyless start vehicles. According to the manufacturer, the SynGas Fuel Saver is fully compatible with keyless start systems.

7. No Ongoing Subscription or Maintenance

Unlike some smart automotive devices that require app subscriptions, software updates, or recurring fees, the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is reportedly a one-time purchase with no ongoing costs. Once installed, it works silently in the background without requiring user interaction.

8. LED Status Indicator

The device features a small LED light that indicates whether it is properly connected and actively working, giving users a simple, at-a-glance confirmation that the unit is operational.





Claimed Benefits of the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver

Based on information from the manufacturer's official website, published customer reviews, and independent analyses, the following are the primary benefits users and reviewers associate with the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver:

Reduced Fuel Costs

This is the headline benefit. By optimizing fuel injection timing, air-fuel ratios, and engine load management, the device claims to reduce the amount of fuel consumed per mile. Over thousands of miles and months of driving, this can translate into meaningful savings on gas or diesel costs. Some users report savings in the range of 15% to 35%, though individual results will naturally vary depending on vehicle type, driving conditions, and driving style.

Improved Throttle Response and Acceleration

Several users report that their vehicles feel more responsive after installing the SynGas device, particularly during acceleration. This is attributed to the ECU recalibration that makes the engine deliver power more efficiently in response to throttle input, rather than flooding the cylinders with excess fuel during acceleration events.

Smoother, More Comfortable Driving Experience

The optimization of throttle response and fuel delivery reportedly leads to a smoother overall driving experience, with less hesitation, reduced judder during gear changes, and a more consistent power delivery. This is particularly noticeable in older vehicles where ECU calibration may have drifted from factory settings.

Lower Exhaust Emissions

More complete combustion and a better-optimized air-fuel ratio means fewer unburned hydrocarbons and carbon monoxide molecules exiting through the exhaust. This has environmental benefits — a vehicle running more efficiently produces less harmful emissions per mile driven.

Extended Engine Life

When a car's ECU is operating at its optimal parameters — rather than running rich (too much fuel) or in other non-ideal states — the engine components experience less wear over time. Efficient combustion produces less carbon buildup in the cylinders and on valves, which can contribute to longer engine longevity.

Cost-Effective Alternative to Professional Tuning

Professional ECU remapping or chip tuning can cost hundreds of dollars and typically requires the vehicle to be brought to a specialist workshop. The SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is positioned as a far more affordable alternative that any driver can install at home, without the risk of voiding a vehicle warranty or requiring specialized knowledge.

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What Are Real Users Saying? Customer Reviews and Feedback

No product review would be complete without taking an honest look at what actual customers are reporting. Here's a synthesis of feedback gathered from published reviews, consumer forums, and testimonials:

Positive Reviews

Many verified purchasers report noticeable improvements in fuel efficiency within the first two to three weeks of use. The most common positive themes include:

Visible fuel economy improvement: A significant number of users report that their vehicles are traveling further on a full tank of gas compared to before installing the device. Some mention going from, say, 28 miles per gallon to 32-33 mpg on the highway — a modest but meaningful improvement.

A significant number of users report that their vehicles are traveling further on a full tank of gas compared to before installing the device. Some mention going from, say, 28 miles per gallon to 32-33 mpg on the highway — a modest but meaningful improvement. Smoother performance: Several reviewers, particularly those with older vehicles, note that engine behavior feels smoother and more predictable after installation.

Several reviewers, particularly those with older vehicles, note that engine behavior feels smoother and more predictable after installation. Easy to use: Across the board, customers appreciate the simplicity of installation. The plug-and-play nature of the device eliminates the intimidation factor that often comes with automotive accessories.

Across the board, customers appreciate the simplicity of installation. The plug-and-play nature of the device eliminates the intimidation factor that often comes with automotive accessories. No negative side effects: The vast majority of users report that the device caused no warning lights, no error codes, and no adverse effects on their vehicle's operation.

Mixed and Critical Reviews

As with any product, there are also less enthusiastic reviews. The most common criticisms include:

Slower-than-expected results: Some users report that they didn't notice a significant difference during the first week or two, which aligns with the manufacturer's stated calibration period of approximately 150 miles. Those who stuck with the device longer generally report more noticeable results.

Some users report that they didn't notice a significant difference during the first week or two, which aligns with the manufacturer's stated calibration period of approximately 150 miles. Those who stuck with the device longer generally report more noticeable results. Results vary by vehicle type: Users with newer, already fuel-efficient vehicles (particularly those with modern direct-injection engines) tend to report smaller percentage improvements compared to users with older vehicles or trucks with larger, less optimized engines.

Users with newer, already fuel-efficient vehicles (particularly those with modern direct-injection engines) tend to report smaller percentage improvements compared to users with older vehicles or trucks with larger, less optimized engines. Expectations vs. reality: A subset of reviews reflects frustration from buyers who expected 40-50% fuel savings and were disappointed when real-world improvements were more moderate. Managing expectations is key — the device is not a magic solution, and results depend heavily on driving patterns and vehicle condition.





How to Install the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver: Step-by-Step

Installing the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is genuinely simple. Here is the complete process:

Step 1: Locate the OBD2 Port Find the OBD2 port in your vehicle. In the vast majority of cars, this is located under the dashboard, beneath the steering column. It is a 16-pin trapezoidal connector. It should be accessible without removing any panels.

Step 2: Turn the Ignition to the "On" Position Before plugging in the device, turn your ignition key to the "on" position (or press the engine start button once without pressing the brake pedal, in keyless start vehicles). This powers up the vehicle's electrical system without starting the engine.

Step 3: Plug in the SynGas Device Connect the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver to the OBD2 port. The connector is designed to fit only one way, so it is physically impossible to insert it incorrectly.

Step 4: Confirm the LED Indicator After connection, the device's LED light should illuminate, confirming that it has made a successful connection and is receiving power from the vehicle's OBD2 port.

Step 5: Start Driving Start the vehicle and drive normally. The device will immediately begin collecting data. Over the first 150 miles of driving, it will progressively learn your driving habits and fine-tune its optimization parameters.

Step 6: Monitor Results Over Time Keep an eye on your fuel consumption over the following two to four weeks. The most reliable way to track improvements is to record your fuel economy (miles per gallon or liters per 100km) both before and after installation, over comparable driving periods.

That's it. The entire installation requires no tools, no mechanic, and no technical knowledge.

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SynGas OBD Fuel Saver vs. Other Fuel-Saving Methods

To put the SynGas device in proper context, it's worth comparing it to the other approaches drivers commonly use to reduce fuel consumption:

vs. Professional ECU Tuning / Chip Tuning

Professional ECU remapping can deliver significant performance and efficiency gains — often more substantial than what a plug-in OBD2 device can achieve. However, it typically costs $200–$600 or more, requires the car to visit a specialist, may void your warranty, and carries the risk of improper tuning causing engine damage. The SynGas device is far cheaper and carries virtually no risk.

vs. Fuel Additives

Fuel additives are poured into the fuel tank and claim to improve combustion or clean injectors. They are typically inexpensive but require repeated purchase and use, and their effectiveness is inconsistent. The SynGas device is a one-time purchase and works at the ECU level rather than chemically.

vs. Driving Habit Changes

Simply driving more smoothly — avoiding hard acceleration, maintaining steady highway speeds, reducing idling time — is one of the most effective ways to improve fuel economy, with potential savings of 10–30%. However, it requires constant conscious effort. The SynGas device attempts to optimize the engine's response to your existing driving habits, rather than requiring you to drive differently.

vs. Tire Pressure Optimization

Maintaining proper tire inflation is a free, easy way to improve fuel economy by 1–3%. It's complementary to using the SynGas device — not a substitute.

vs. Hybrid or Electric Vehicle Conversion

Converting a vehicle to hybrid or full EV status offers the most dramatic reductions in fuel costs but costs tens of thousands of dollars and is not practical for most drivers. The SynGas device is a far more accessible and affordable entry point.





Pros and Cons of the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver

Pros

✅ Extremely easy to install — no tools, no mechanics, no downtime

✅ Broad vehicle compatibility — works with virtually all OBD2-equipped vehicles (1996 and newer)

✅ One-time purchase — no subscriptions, no recurring costs

✅ Adaptive learning — continuously improves based on your driving habits

✅ May improve throttle response — smoother, more responsive driving experience

✅ Environmental benefit — reduced emissions from more efficient combustion

✅ Keyless start compatible — works with modern push-button start vehicles

✅ No risk of engine damage — passive optimization within ECU's safe operating parameters

✅ Compact and unobtrusive — stays hidden under the dash, out of sight

Cons

❌ Results vary — fuel savings differ between vehicle makes, models, and driving conditions

❌ Calibration takes time — full optimization requires approximately 150 miles of driving

❌ Not a miracle device — cannot compensate for poor vehicle maintenance or mechanical issues

❌ Modest results on newer efficient cars — vehicles with already-modern, efficient engine management systems may see smaller gains

❌ Limited independent laboratory testing — as with many consumer electronics, peer-reviewed scientific studies are limited

❌ Results require realistic expectations — buyers expecting 50%+ savings may be disappointed

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Who Should Consider the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver?

The SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is likely to offer the greatest benefit to the following types of vehicle owners:

High-Mileage Drivers: If you drive 20,000+ miles per year — long-distance commuters, road trip enthusiasts, delivery drivers, small business owners — even a modest 10–15% improvement in fuel efficiency adds up to substantial annual savings.

Owners of Older Vehicles: Vehicles from the late 1990s through mid-2000s with older, less sophisticated ECU systems tend to have more room for optimization, meaning the SynGas device may deliver more noticeable results.

Truck and SUV Owners: Larger, heavier vehicles with bigger engines tend to consume more fuel and may have more "slack" in their factory ECU calibration, potentially leading to more impactful optimization.

Budget-Conscious Drivers: If you're looking for a low-cost way to reduce fuel expenses without a major mechanical investment, the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver provides an affordable option with minimal risk.

Environmentally Conscious Drivers: If reducing your vehicle's carbon footprint is important to you, optimizing combustion efficiency is a meaningful, low-effort step in the right direction.





Who May Not See Significant Benefits?

Owners of Recent High-Efficiency Vehicles: Modern vehicles with advanced direct-injection, variable valve timing, cylinder deactivation, and other sophisticated fuel-saving technologies already operate with highly optimized ECU settings. The marginal gains from an additional OBD2 optimizer may be smaller.

Drivers of Electric Vehicles (EVs): EVs do not use combustion engines and do not have fuel injection systems to optimize. An OBD2 fuel saver is irrelevant for pure electric vehicles.

Infrequent Drivers: If you drive very few miles per week, the financial return on the device may be minimal simply because you're not consuming enough fuel for the savings to accumulate meaningfully.





Pricing and Where to Buy

Based on information available from verified consumer reviews and the official SynGas website, the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is priced at approximately $39–$49 per unit, with discounts available for multi-unit purchases. Some promotional pricing has been reported as low as $29 during sale periods.

The device is available exclusively through the official SynGas website and select authorized online retailers. Purchasing directly from the official site is recommended to ensure you receive a genuine product and have access to the manufacturer's return policy and customer support.

Multi-pack pricing options are available for households with more than one vehicle, offering a better per-unit cost.

The manufacturer typically offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, which significantly reduces the purchasing risk. If you don't see meaningful fuel savings within the first month, you can request a refund.

Important Note: Due to growing popularity, the product has attracted counterfeit listings on some third-party platforms. Always purchase from the verified official website to avoid fake devices that may look identical but contain no functional electronics.

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Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Will the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver void my car's warranty?

A: In general, simply plugging a device into the OBD2 port does not void a vehicle warranty, as it uses a manufacturer-installed, standardized diagnostic interface. However, if you have concerns, it is advisable to check with your vehicle manufacturer or dealership.

Q: Does it work on diesel vehicles?

A: Yes. According to the manufacturer, the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is compatible with diesel-powered vehicles equipped with a standard OBD2 port.

Q: Do I need to leave it plugged in permanently?

A: Yes. The device needs to remain connected to continue working. If you remove it, the ECU will gradually return to its factory default settings over time.

Q: Will it trigger any warning lights or error codes?

A: The overwhelming majority of user reviews report no warning lights or diagnostic trouble codes triggered by the device. It is designed to work within the ECU's normal operating parameters.

Q: How long before I see results?

A: You may notice some initial changes immediately, but full optimization typically occurs after approximately 150 miles (roughly one week of average driving). Tracking fuel economy over a 2–4 week period gives the most accurate picture of the device's impact.

Q: Can it damage my car's electrical system?

A: The device draws power through the OBD2 port, which provides a low-current connection to the vehicle's electrical system. It is not designed to, and reportedly does not, draw significant current or interfere with the vehicle's electrical integrity.

Q: Does it work with keyless start vehicles?

A: Yes, the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is confirmed to be compatible with keyless (push-button start) vehicles.

Q: What if I switch vehicles?

A: The device is portable. You can unplug it from one vehicle and plug it into another. However, it will need to go through its learning and calibration process again in the new vehicle.





The Bigger Picture: Is OBD2-Based Fuel Optimization Legitimate?

It's reasonable to approach any device claiming significant fuel savings with healthy skepticism. The history of the automotive accessories market includes no shortage of products that overpromised and underdelivered. So where does OBD2 optimization fit in the broader landscape?

The key distinction between a legitimate OBD2 optimization device and a simple scam is whether the device actually communicates meaningfully with the ECU or merely draws power through the port while doing nothing. Genuine ECU communication requires compatible firmware, appropriate OBD2 protocol support (there are multiple protocols — ISO 9141, CAN bus, SAE J1850, etc.), and the ability to send and receive data in real time.

Independent analyses of the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver suggest that the device does communicate with the vehicle's data bus rather than simply acting as a passive power-draw device. Whether the resulting optimizations are as dramatic as the most enthusiastic marketing claims suggest is where the answer becomes more nuanced — the general consensus from real-world users is that the device delivers measurable but moderate improvements, rather than the upper-end of its advertised range.

Professional automotive engineers acknowledge that there is genuine room for efficiency improvement in most vehicles' factory ECU calibrations, particularly in older cars and less sophisticated powertrains. Whether a consumer-grade plug-in OBD2 device can fully capture that opportunity or only a portion of it depends on the sophistication of its firmware and algorithms.





Final Verdict: Is the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver Worth It?

After reviewing all available information — the technology, the user feedback, the pricing, and the competitive landscape — here is the bottom line:

The SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is a low-risk, accessible, and potentially worthwhile investment for drivers who are serious about reducing fuel costs. At roughly $40–$50, the device costs less than a single tank of gas for many vehicles. If it delivers even a 10–15% improvement in fuel economy over thousands of miles of driving, the financial return is significant and rapid.

For high-mileage drivers, truck and SUV owners, and anyone with an older or larger vehicle, the potential upside is genuinely meaningful. For drivers of already-efficient modern compact cars, the improvements may be more modest, but the low cost and zero-risk return policy make it a reasonable experiment.

The realistic expectation is this: the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver is not a magical transformer that will halve your fuel bill overnight. What it is, at its best, is a smart, adaptive tool that helps your engine operate closer to its optimal efficiency — and over time, those optimizations add up to real money saved at the pump.

Given the money-back guarantee, the universal compatibility, and the extremely simple installation, trying the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver carries minimal financial risk and potentially meaningful long-term reward. For the price of a dinner out, it's a worthwhile test for any driver tired of watching fuel costs eat into their monthly budget.





Where to Buy the SynGas OBD Fuel Saver

To ensure you receive a genuine product with full warranty and return policy protection, purchase exclusively through the official SynGas OBD Fuel Saver website . Avoid third-party listings on unverified marketplaces, as counterfeit units have been reported.

The official website frequently offers:

Discounts on multi-unit purchases

Promotional pricing and flash sales

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Responsive customer support

Visit the official site, review the current pricing and bundle offers, and make your purchase decision with the confidence that you can return the product for a full refund if it doesn't meet your expectations.

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Contact information





Company: SynGas





Phone: +1 (256) 448-8596





Email: support@get-syngas.com

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