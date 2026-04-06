MISTR Founder Tristan Schukraft Joins the Producing Team of Titanique

New York, NY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tristan Schukraft, Founder and CEO of MISTR, the nation’s largest telehealth platform for HIV prevention and long-term care, has joined the producing team of Titanique. Schukraft, known as the “CEO of Everything Gay,” has built a portfolio that supports LGBTQ+ culture and community spaces across healthcare, hospitality, and entertainment. He previously served as a producer on the Off-Broadway hit Drag: The Musical. In addition to MISTR, he is the founder of Tryst Hospitality, a global portfolio of LGBTQ+ hotels, nightlife, and cultural destinations.

MISTR will activate around the Broadway run of Titanique, including Opening Night and select events throughout the season, with integrated marketing and content campaigns designed to drive both ticket sales and PrEP awareness. In partnership with the production, MISTR will develop original co-branded content and campaigns that connect the show with new audiences.

At the same time, Titanique will extend beyond the theater through activations at Tryst Hospitality venues, including Showtunes at Pavilion in Fire Island Pines, Musical Mondays at The Abbey in West Hollywood, and programming at The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown.

“It’s Broadway, it’s gays, it’s Céline, it’s chaos, what more do you want? Titanique is sexy, over the top, and doesn’t take itself too seriously,” said Schukraft. “Constantine, Marla, Tye, and the entire cast and creative team have created something really special. That kind of energy brings people together, and for me, it all connects back to the mission. When you create spaces where people feel free, seen, and connected, you can have a real impact.”

The cast of Titanique stars Olivier & Lortel Award winner Marla Mindelle (Sister Act, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella) as Celine Dion; four-time Emmy Award winner and Tony nominee Jim Parsons (“Big Bang Theory,” Mother Play, Our Town) as Ruth Dewitt Bukater; film and television star Melissa Barrera (In The Heights film, “The Copenhagen Test”) as Rose DeWitt Bukater;multi-platinum Grammy-nominated singer and actress Deborah Cox (The Wiz, The Bodyguard Musical) as Unsinkable Molly Brown; original cast member Frankie Grande (Rock of Ages, Mamma Mia) as Victor Garber; Olivier Award-winning Titanique co-creator Constantine Rousouli (Wicked, Cruel Intentions: The Musical) as Jack Dawson; Lortel Award nominee John Riddle (Frozen, Phantom of the Opera) as Cal Hockley; and Olivier Award-winning West End star Layton Williams (Cabaret, Everybody's Talking About Jamie) as The Iceberg. Sara Gallo (1776), Polanco Jones (The Wiz), and Kristina Leopold (SIX) are featured as the Background Vocalists, and Tess Marshall (Titanique Off-Broadway), Brad Greer (Titanique Off-Broadway), and Kyle Ramar Freeman (A Strange Loop) round out the cast as understudies.

The critically-acclaimed theatrical phenomenon Titanique – a wildly funny send-up of the blockbuster film Titanic, powered by the songs of pop icon Céline Dion – has delighted audiences in eight cities across the globe, including a record-breaking three-year Off-Broadway run through 2025, and an Olivier Award-winning production still playing in London’s West End. The musical made its much-anticipated Broadway debut on March 26, 2026 with Opening Night is set for Sunday, April 12, 2026. The production will run through July 12, 2026.

Co-written by Tye Blue, Marla Mindelle and Constantine Rousouli, the Olivier Award-winning musical comedy Titanique fuses akooky krazy reimagining of the eleven-time Oscar®–winning Titanic from the perspective, and certified-platinum hits, of Céline Dion. Want to find out what really happened to Jack and Rose on that fateful night? Just leave it to Céline to enchant the audience with her wild take, recharting the course of Titanic’s beloved moments and characters with her iconic song catalog. Sailing on fierce powerhouse vocals in show-stopping performances of such hits as “My Heart Will Go On,” “All By Myself”, and “To Love You More” – backed by the unparalleled energy of a full live band – Titanique is a one-of-a-kind theatrical voyage bursting with nostalgia, heart, and campy chaos. Co-creator Tye Blue (“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Rumer Willis’ Over the Love Tour) will direct the Broadway production, with choreography by Ellenore Scott (Ragtime, Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors). Titanique is produced on Broadway by Tony Award winner Eva Price (&Juliet, Liberation, Oklahoma!).

Joining Blue and Scott on the Broadway creative team are: Music Supervisor, Arranger, and Orchestrator Nicholas James Connell; Scenic Designers Gabriel Hainer Evansohn and Grace Laubacher for Iron Bloom Creative Production; Lucille Lortel Award-winning Costume Designer Alejo Vietti (Beautiful, Smash); Lighting Designer Paige Seber; Sound Designer Lawrence Schober; Drama Desk Award-winning Hair & Wig Designer Charles G. LaPointe (Death Becomes Her); and Music Director Geoffrey Ko. Casting is by The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA, and General Management is by ShowTown Theatricals.

Titanique has charted a route to Broadway that is rarer than a blue diamond from Jared’s: a former Fiyero, Sister Mary Robert, and “RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer walked into a bar in Los Angeles, stirred up a musical fever dream over martinis, and never let go. Several readings later, the musical made its bow Off-Broadway in summer 2022 at The Asylum Theatre (also lovingly known as “the basement of a Gristedes"). After multiple sold-out extensions, and a move to a bigger boat at the above-ground Daryl Roth Theatre, Titanique became the most decorated Off-Broadway musical of its season – winning seven major awards, including the Lucille Lortel Award and Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Musical, a Las Culturistas Culture Award, and the Lortel Award for Outstanding Lead Performer for Marla Mindelle. Concurrent with the Off-Broadway Production’s three-year run, international productions opened in London’s West End, Sydney, Toronto, Montréal, Chicago, Paris, and São Paulo — each adding to the show’s global acclaim and momentum. In 2025, Titanique won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy, joining the ranks of Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage, The Play That Goes Wrong, and Michael Frayn’s Noises Off.

Tickets for the limited Broadway run are available at www.titaniquemusical.com. The regular performance schedule as Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays at 7:30PM, Saturdays at 3:00PM & 8:00PM, Sundays at 2:00PM & 6:30PM. Performance dates during previews and holiday weeks may differ, please visit the website for latest schedule details.

@titaniquemusical (IG, TT, YT, & Threads)

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About Tristan Schukraft

Known as “The CEO of Everything Gay,” Tristan Schukraft is an investor, technology entrepreneur, hotelier, nightlife aficionado, and producer. An LA native now based in Puerto Rico, his diverse investment portfolio spans technology, healthcare, media, airlines, hospitality, and real estate, serving as the foundation of his success.

Tristan began his entrepreneurial journey at 21 by founding ID90.COM, an e-ticketing platform for airline personnel, which handles ticketing for over half of the industry today. Building on that success, he launched MISTR, now the largest telemedicine platform dedicated to HIV prevention and long-term HIV care, which has signed up more than 700,000 patients across the United States.

Tristan is also an award-winning producer of the Off-Broadway hit Drag: The Musical. His hospitality and nightlife portfolio spans the globe. He is the founder of Tryst Hotels, the first luxury gay hotel brand, with current and planned locations in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Fire Island Pines, New York; Chicago, Illinois; Provincetown, Massachusetts, Wilton Manors Florida and San Juan, Puerto Rico. He also owns and operates iconic LGBTQ+ venues including The Abbey in West Hollywood, DS Tequila in Chicago, Circo in San Juan, The Crown & Anchor in Provincetown and in Fire Island Pines, The Blue Whale, The Pavilion Nightclub, The Canteen, and more.

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