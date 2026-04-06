San Jacinto College offers nationally recognized cancer data management program online to students across the U.S.

Pasadena, TX, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students across the United States can now earn credentials in cancer data management from home through San Jacinto College’s fully online, National Cancer Registrars Association-accredited program.

As cancer cases continue to rise nationwide, the demand for skilled oncology data specialists – also known as cancer registrars – has never been greater. These professionals play a critical role in health care by collecting and analyzing data on cancer patients, helping guide treatment decisions, improve outcomes, and advance research and prevention efforts.

San Jacinto College’s Cancer Data Management (CDM) program is the only National Cancer Registrars Association-accredited program in Texas and was the first in the nation to receive this distinction. Today, its Associate of Applied Science degree is one of only nine NCRA-accredited programs of its kind in the country, and its certificate is one of just 17 nationwide. The program consistently exceeds national certification exam pass rate averages, preparing graduates for immediate entry into the workforce.

“The San Jacinto program has always been an NCRA favorite, being the first NCRA-accredited CDM program,” wrote Mary Maul, NCRA manager of education programs.

“San Jacinto College’s CDM program produces graduates who are skilled, confident, and ready to contribute,” said Maria Hoang Tran, director of system cancer registry for Memorial Hermann Health System. “At Memorial Hermann, we’ve hired many of their students because they impressed us during practicums and came prepared with a strong foundation. Programs like this are vital – they offer a meaningful career path without the time and cost of a four-year degree.”

Delivered in a 100% online format, the program is designed for working adults and students seeking flexibility. Courses are taught by experienced, ODS-certified faculty, allowing students nationwide to gain the skills needed to enter a high-demand health care field – without relocating or interrupting their current responsibilities

“Oncology data specialists fight cancer with data,” said Carla Ruffins, program director for health information management and cancer data management. “By offering this program online, we’re making it possible for students across the country to prepare for a career that directly impacts patient care, research, and outcomes.”

Career opportunities in cancer data management span hospitals, state health departments, research organizations, and remote positions. Entry-level salaries average around $57,000 annually, with experienced professionals and leadership roles earning significantly more.

Career opportunities in cancer data management span hospitals, state health departments, research organizations, and remote positions. Entry-level salaries average around $57,000 annually, with experienced professionals and leadership roles earning significantly more

With fall 2026 registration now open, prospective students across the country are encouraged to take the next step toward a career in cancer data management. To learn more about San Jacinto College’s Cancer Data Management program and how to apply, visit sanjac.edu.