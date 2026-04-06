Mee Industries Releases New eBook on Unlocking Hidden Megawatts Through Gas Turbine Power Augmentation

IRWINDALE, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mee Industries Inc today announced the availability of its new eBook, Unlocking Hidden Megawatts: A Practical Guide to Gas Turbine Power Augmentation with Fogging and Wet Compression, which explores how operators can improve gas turbine performance and add capacity quickly with high-pressure, advanced fogging and wet compression.

Utilities, IPPs, data centers, and industrial operators can unlock greater value from incremental megawatts, the eBook explains how changing power demand, hotter operating conditions, and tighter reserve margins are driving that opportunity. The eBook also features real-world results from field applications showing that fogging and wet compression can deliver meaningful output gains, often in months rather than years, while helping operators rethink turbine capability as a dynamic asset instead of a fixed nameplate rating.

“Power augmentation has moved from a niche option to a strategic tool for fleet owners looking to add capacity without waiting on major newbuilds or multiyear upgrades,” the eBook notes.

Download the eBook here: https://www.meefog.com/wc-ebook/

About Mee Industries Inc

Mee Industries Inc provides innovative, highly effective, economical fog solutions for many industrial applications including gas turbine inlet-air fogging, commercial and industrial building humidification and cooling, data center humidification, outdoor air conditioning, greenhouse climate control, wine barrel storage humidification, as well as special effects for the entertainment industry and theme parks.