Viper Networks Announces Launches of Mobile Services and US Smart City Pilot in Archuleta County Colorado

TROY, Mich., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viper Networks (OTCID: VPER) has announced the launch of its mobile services and its first smart city pilot in the United States. The intended launch date is in the late second quarter of 2026. Operating as Four Corners Wireless, 0Wire Communications, will provide mobile services, business communications services and smart city services in Archuleta County, Colorado, commencing with Pagosa Springs.

Operating from both existing infrastructure as well as its own physical infrastructure, which includes its state-of-the-art Community line of smart poles and smart lighting systems, services will include full mobility, business services that eliminate the need for Over-the-Top legacy Voice-over-IP services and a full suite of smart city services at one of the county facilities. The smart city pilot will showcase the full breadth of 0Wire’s capabilities, including intelligent lighting, cameras and associated video solutions capable of powerful AI analytics, advertising panels and a public WiFi solution for the county’s most important event center.

Archuleta was selected for the pilot because of the support that 0Wire received from the local community. The county is representative of the challenges facing many smaller markets across the United States where remote geography and reduced population density creates a gap in key infrastructure, particularly in mobile service. “The launch of our first mobile and smart city services in the United States is a key milestone in 0Wire’s evolution,” said Erik Levitt, the company’s CEO. “Our management team promised to delivery on all five pillars of our Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy strategy this year, and this is the first step in delivering on that promise.” The Company’s five pillars include: Over-the-Top (“OTT”) technology, fixed wireless, mobility, smart city and renewable energy generation projects.

“As anyone who lives in Western Colorado knows, the entire region is a patchwork of cellular coverage and dead zones. We are happy that 0Wire and Four Corners Wireless are bringing their innovative mobile solutions to rural southwestern Colorado and are excited that they will be beginning their investment right here in Archuleta County,” said Eric Hittle, the technical director of Archuleta County broadband services.

0Wire has been investing in its mobile and smart city practice, beginning with its joint venture with Choice Wireless to expand the Virtuolink mobile virtual network enabler (MVNE) platform, the creation of the 0Wire [CARICOM] subsidiary in St. Lucia and the announcement of its intentions to begin operating in Dominica in 2026. The company’s field teams have been active across the Eastern Caribbean region preparing for the parallel launch of services in those markets.

“The knowledge, expertise and willingness to work with 0Wire throughout the process of construction has been a cornerstone of our experience in the county,” said Nichole Chick, the company’s VP of Engineering and Project Management, and project lead. “We have found a welcome home in Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County.” Through its Four Corners Wireless brand, 0Wire intends to expand its coverage beyond the scope of any other telecommunications operator in the county and expand throughout the Four Corners region of Colorado.

ABOUT VIPER NETWORKS, INC.

Viper Networks is a service provider of telecommunications, smart city and energy generation projects. Our “Everything Wireless: Telecom+Energy” strategy is designed to integrate mobility, fixed wireless, over-the-top (“OTT”) technologies and smart cities into a single platform that can be deployed in any market globally. For more information go to www.ViperNetworks.com.

Forward Looking Statements

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