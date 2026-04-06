DMG Blockchain Solutions Receives 2 MW of SCIF-Rated Prefabricated Data Center Units at Its Christina Lake Data CenterPower, March Preliminary Operational Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX) ("DMG" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company, today announces the delivery of 2 megawatts (MW) of Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF)-rated prefabricated data center units to the Company’s Christina Lake, British Columbia facility.

This delivery onto Canadian soil represents another step towards DMG building sovereign, high-security compute capacity. The SCIF-rated units will ideally enable secure computing for Canada’s defence as well as other branches of government along with enterprises requiring secure environments for advanced development and deployment.

“This initial delivery represents the start of a new chapter for DMG, establishing our first deployment of data center infrastructure in Canada,” said Sheldon Bennett, DMG’s CEO. “As we are ready to deploy SCIF-rated prefabricated data centers at Christina Lake, we plan to create net-new sovereign compute capacity – infrastructure capable of supporting national security, advanced research and enterprise innovation within a protected Canadian environment.”

DMG also plans to expand its secure data center infrastructure footprint through partnerships with Indigenous communities. The Company is working with the Malahat Nation in British Columbia to deploy compute capacity, advancing both economic development and sovereign digital infrastructure.

“Canada has an extraordinary ecosystem of IT talent and research,” Mr. Bennett added. “What has been missing is secure, sovereign data center infrastructure capable of supporting the most sensitive and advanced compute workloads. DMG is helping to build that foundation.”

Looking ahead, DMG is advancing its broader vision of developing 50+ MW of AI compute capacity at Christina Lake as well as additional data center capacity at sites across Canada, positioning the Company as a national platform for data center infrastructure.

DMG March 2026 Preliminary Operational Results

Bitcoin mined: 23 BTC (vs 23 BTC in February 2026)

Hashrate: 1.63 EH/s (vs 1.78 EH/s in February 2026)

Bitcoin balance: 398 BTC (vs 410 BTC in February 2026)





At the end of March, DMG held 398 bitcoin, as the Company liquidated bitcoin to fund operations and capital expenses.

Grant of Stock Options and RSUs

DMG announces the granting of stock options and RSUs to employees and directors of the Company. A total of 138,680 stock options ("Options") and 1,275,000 restricted stock units ("RSUs") have been granted. The Options are exercisable over five years at a price of $0.24 per share, with vesting in 25% increments on the six-, 12-, 18- and 24-month anniversaries of the grant date. The RSUs vest in one year; these grants are designed to create an incentive structure that aligns longer-term performance with the Company's growth.

About DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DMG is a sustainable, vertically integrated blockchain and data center technology company that develops, manages and operates comprehensive platform solutions to monetize the blockchain ecosystem. The Company’s operations are driven by two strategic pillars: Core and Core+, both unified by DMG’s commitment to vertical integration and environmentally responsible practices. DMG is expanding its platform to include high-performance AI and sovereign compute solutions, supporting government, enterprise and research organizations across Canada.

For more information on DMG Blockchain Solutions visit: www.dmgblockchain.com

Follow @dmgblockchain on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and subscribe to DMG's YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sheldon Bennett, CEO & Director

Tel: +1 (778) 300-5406

Email: investors@dmgblockchain.com

Web: www.dmgblockchain.com

For Investor Relations:

investors@dmgblockchain.com

For Media Inquiries:

communications@dmgblockchain.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Backgrounder: SCIF-Rated Data Center Infrastructure

What is a SCIF-Rated Facility?

A Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) is a highly secure environment designed to protect classified or highly sensitive information from unauthorized access.

SCIF-rated facilities incorporate multiple layers of security including:

Electromagnetic shielding to prevent electronic surveillance

Hardened structures and strict physical access controls

Acoustic protections preventing information leakage

Secure networking infrastructure designed for classified computing workloads

Continuous monitoring and compliance with national security standards





Historically, SCIF environments have primarily existed within government or defense facilities.

DMG’s deployment represents one of the first instances in Canada where SCIF-rated digital infrastructure is being deployed in a modular commercial environment capable of serving government, enterprise and academic users.

This approach creates new secure compute capacity for Canada, while also expanding options available to federal, provincial and municipal governments seeking sovereign digital infrastructure for computing workloads and secure data processing.

Enabling Secure Computing Innovation in Canada

By introducing SCIF-rated prefabricated data centers, DMG is enabling Canadian researchers, entrepreneurs and enterprises to develop dual-use technologies—innovations with both commercial and national security applications—within a protected Canadian environment.

This infrastructure supports:

Secure model development and training

National security and defense research workloads

Protected government data processing

Trusted academic research environments

Canadian enterprise development requiring secure compute





Prefabricated 1 MW Units Designed for Community Deployment

DMG’s prefabricated SCIF-rated data centers are designed in 1 MW units, allowing them to be deployed flexibly across Canada.

Because of their prefabricated design, these units can be installed in communities of nearly any size, including rural and Indigenous communities, enabling localized access to compute infrastructure.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information or statements based on current expectations. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include statements regarding the Company’s Christina Lake site AI development strategy and the expected timelines and outcomes; the Company’s plan to convert Christina Lake into a world-class AI data center; advancing the Company’s broader vision of developing 50+ MW of AI compute capacity at Christina Lake as well as additional capacity at sites across Canada; plans to expand its secure AI infrastructure footprint through partnerships with Indigenous communities; working with the Malahat Nation in British Columbia to deploy additional compute capacity; and the Company’s continued focus on finding appropriate AI off-takers for the Christina Lake facility. Other forward-looking statements include those regarding considering and using other novel technology improvements at data centers, completing additional hydro implementations in the future, DMG’s strategies and plans, the Company’s plans and goals for Systemic Trust, developing and executing on the Company’s products and services, the anticipated timeline to close the transaction and the expected benefits of the transaction, the opportunity and plans to monetize bitcoin transactions and provide additional products and services to customers and users, the continued investment in Bitcoin network software infrastructure and applications, the expected allocation of capital, the launch of products and services, events, courses of action and the potential of the Company’s technology and operations, among others.

Future changes in the Bitcoin network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hashrate may materially affect the future performance of DMG’s production of bitcoin, and future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of bitcoin and an increase in hashrate mining difficulty.

Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, market and other conditions, volatility in the trading price of the common shares of the Company, business, economic and capital market conditions; the ability to manage operating expenses, which may adversely affect the Company's financial condition; the ability to remain competitive as other better financed competitors develop and release competitive products; regulatory uncertainties; access to equipment; market conditions and the demand and pricing for products; the demand and pricing of bitcoin; the demand and pricing of AI data centers and usage; security threats, including a loss/theft of DMG's bitcoin; DMG's relationships with its customers, distributors and business partners; the inability to add more power to DMG's facilities; DMG's ability to successfully define, design and release new products in a timely manner that meet customers' needs; the ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel; competition in the industry; the impact of technology changes on the products and industry; failure to develop new and innovative products; the ability to successfully maintain and enforce our intellectual property rights and defend third-party claims of infringement of their intellectual property rights; the impact of intellectual property litigation that could materially and adversely affect the business; the ability to manage working capital; and the dependence on key personnel. DMG may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products and services, the ability to successfully develop software, that there will be no regulation or law that will prevent the Company from operating its business, anticipated costs, the ability to secure sufficient capital to complete its business plans, the ability to achieve goals and the price of bitcoin. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The securities of DMG are considered highly speculative due to the nature of DMG's business. For further information concerning these and other risks and uncertainties, refer to the Company’s filings on www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, DMG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment and/or infrastructure failures, lack of supply of equipment, power and infrastructure, failure to obtain any permits required to operate the business, the impact of technology changes on the industry, the impact of viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, secure equipment and hire personnel, competition, security threats including stolen bitcoin from DMG or its customers, consumer sentiment towards DMG's products, services and blockchain and AI technology generally, failure to develop new and innovative products, litigation, lack of demand for the Company’s products and services, adverse weather or climate events, increase in operating costs, increase in equipment and labor costs, equipment failures, decrease in the price of Bitcoin, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of or statements made by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.