CWH Investor Alert: Camping World Holdings, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Inflated Inventory Valuations: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP reminds purchasers of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased CWH securities between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

From a closing price of $16.82 on October 28, 2025, CWH shares fell to $12.65 per share the following day, a single-session loss of $4.17 per share, or 24.8%. Then, from $10.85 on February 24, 2026, shares declined to $9.06 on February 25, 2026, an additional loss of $1.79 per share, or 16.5%. Both sessions traded on unusually heavy volume. The last day to move for lead plaintiff is May 11, 2026.

The October 28, 2025 After-Hours Disclosure

The market repriced CWH shares after the Company reported third quarter 2025 results revealing that new vehicle revenue had declined $58.1 million, or 7.0%, to $766.8 million, with average selling prices dropping 8.6%. Total gross margin contracted 27 basis points to 28.6%. These figures contradicted the optimistic portrayal of consumer demand and inventory positioning that had supported CWH's share price throughout the first half of the year, the lawsuit maintains.

The February 24, 2026 Corrective Admission

The remaining artificial inflation was allegedly removed when the Company disclosed fourth quarter 2025 results that exposed the full scope of the deterioration:

Net loss widened to $109.1 million, an increase of $49.6 million, or 83.3%, over the prior year quarter

Adjusted EBITDA swung to a loss of $26.2 million, worsening by $23.7 million

Gross profit declined $38.7 million, or 10.3%, with total gross margin falling 247 basis points to 28.8%

New vehicle gross margin fell 291 basis points to 12.3%; used vehicle gross margin fell 277 basis points to 16.0%

SG&A as a percent of gross profit improved only 190 basis points, far below the 300 to 400 basis points the Company had guided

The Company paused its quarterly cash dividend, effective immediately

Alleged Investor Damages and Loss Causation

The complaint asserts that the market price of CWH common stock was artificially inflated throughout the Class Period because management's public statements concealed known inventory management failures, overstated consumer demand, and misrepresented the Company's ability to achieve stated SG&A targets. As these concealed realities surfaced across two corrective disclosures, the market removed the alleged artificial inflation, costing shareholders $4.17 per share in October 2025 and an additional $1.79 per share in February 2026.

"When companies fail to disclose material information, shareholders may suffer significant losses. The combined per-share decline across two corrective events raises substantial questions about the accuracy of representations made to the investing public during this Class Period." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Join the CWH recovery action or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP -- Over the past 20 years, Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. The firm has extensive expertise in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees. For seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171