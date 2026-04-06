PINS Investor Alert: Pinterest Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Institutional Shareholders: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS) during the period from February 7, 2025 through February 12, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or call (212) 363-7500.

PINS shares suffered a cumulative decline of $12.77 per share across three corrective disclosures, falling from $32.91 on November 4, 2025, to $15.42 on February 13, 2026, as the market absorbed revelations about tariff-driven advertising revenue deterioration that the lawsuit contends was foreseeable. The Court has set May 29, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, and asset managers that held PINS during the Class Period face potential portfolio losses tied to what the securities action alleges were materially misleading statements about Pinterest's advertising revenue durability. Fiduciaries with oversight of portfolios containing PINS securities should assess whether participation in the lead plaintiff process aligns with their obligations to beneficiaries.

The complaint asserts that Pinterest and certain officers represented the company's business as "more resilient than ever" and positioned for "long-term, sustainable growth" while the company was experiencing reduced advertising revenues from its largest retail and CPG partners due to tariff-related margin pressure.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders owe a duty to evaluate class action recovery opportunities on behalf of beneficiaries and plan participants

Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement terms, and counsel selection

Institutions with the largest documented losses during the Class Period are typically best positioned for appointment

Serving as lead plaintiff does not require payment of any out-of-pocket fees or costs

Fiduciaries that fail to monitor and participate in securities recoveries may face scrutiny from plan participants or regulators

ERISA-governed plans with PINS holdings should evaluate whether independent counsel review is warranted

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call (212) 363-7500.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiff can help ensure the class receives vigorous representation and that settlement terms reflect the full scope of alleged harm to all shareholders who purchased PINS at artificially inflated prices." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The action contends that between February 2025 and February 2026, Pinterest's public statements painted a picture of advertising resilience that concealed growing tariff-related headwinds affecting the company's top retail advertisers. As pleaded, the gap between management's confident public posture and the operational reality facing Pinterest's advertising partners resulted in artificially inflated share prices throughout the Class Period.

When the truth emerged through three separate disclosures beginning November 4, 2025 and culminating February 12, 2026, institutional holders absorbed losses as shares declined from $32.91 to $15.42.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PINS Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the PINS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased PINS stock or securities between February 7, 2025 and February 12, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did PINS stock drop? A: Shares suffered three separate declines totaling $12.77 per share, with the stock ultimately falling to $15.42 after Pinterest disclosed tariff-related advertising revenue headwinds, a global restructuring, and below-consensus Q4 results and Q1 2026 guidance.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my PINS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before May 29, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171