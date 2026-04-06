VITL Investor Alert: Vital Farms, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Company Allegedly Filed Inadequate Disclosures: Levi & Korsinsky

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP examines the adequacy of Vital Farms, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: VITL) risk disclosures in connection with a securities class action filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between May 8, 2025 and February 26, 2026. Find out if you can recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500.

Vital Farms shares fell $2.68 per share, a 10.8% decline, closing at $22.11 on February 26, 2026, after the Company reported fiscal year 2025 revenue of $759.4 million, missing its own raised guidance of at least $775 million and posting EPS of $0.35 versus the $0.39 consensus.

What the Company Disclosed

Vital Farms included nearly identical boilerplate language in its SEC filings, warning that its ERP transition "may prove to be more difficult, costly or time-consuming than expected" and that "disruptions, delays or deficiencies" related to the system "could materially impact" operations. This language first appeared in the 2023 10-K and was repeated verbatim in the 2024 10-K, the 1Q 2025 10-Q, and the 2Q 2025 10-Q, the complaint challenges.

What the Lawsuit Contends Was Missing

The action asserts that by the time the 3Q 2025 10-Q was filed on November 4, 2025, the ERP had already gone live and production had already slowed. At that point, the complaint alleges, the hypothetical risk factor language was no longer adequate because the disruption was no longer a possibility but an ongoing reality:

The ERP system launched September 29, 2025, and production slowed for at least two weeks during the critical pre-holiday period

Management acknowledged the slowdown on the 3Q earnings call but characterized it as "always part of our plan"

Despite known disruptions, the Company raised full-year revenue guidance from $770 million to $775 million

The same generic risk factor language was carried forward even after disruptions had already materialized

Retail shelf space losses resulting from shipment delays were not disclosed until February 26, 2026

The material weakness in revenue process internal controls remained unremediated throughout the Class Period

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

The securities laws distinguish between forward-looking cautionary language about risks that might occur and disclosure obligations regarding risks that have already materialized. As pleaded in the complaint, Vital Farms' risk factor language warned investors about hypothetical ERP disruptions at the same time the Company's own executives were privately aware that production slowdowns and shipment delays were already occurring. The complaint contends that continuing to frame a known, active problem as a mere possibility rendered the disclosures misleading.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. When a risk has moved from hypothetical to actual, investors deserve updated and specific disclosure." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Speak with an attorney about whether Vital Farms' disclosures were adequate or call (212) 363-7500.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: May 26, 2026

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP, Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered for investors.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VITL Lawsuit

Q: When did Vital Farms allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from May 8, 2025 to February 26, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on February 26, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VITL lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Vital Farms made materially false or misleading statements regarding the progress and impact of its ERP system implementation, failing to disclose that the transition caused production slowdowns and shipment delays resulting in the loss of critical retail shelf space. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VITL investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my VITL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com \

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171