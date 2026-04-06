Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Plug Power Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – PLUG

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Plug Power Inc. ("Plug Power" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLUG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Plug Power investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between January 17, 2025 and November 13, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/plug-power-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=185180&wire=3

PLUG investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) defendants had materially overstated the likelihood that funds attributed to the loan through the U.S. Department of Energy’s Loan Program’s Office would ultimately become available to Plug Power, and/or that Plug Power would ultimately construct the hydrogen production facilities necessary to receive those funds; (ii) as such, Plug Power was likely to pivot toward more modest projects with less commercial upside; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Plug Power during the relevant time frame, you have until April 3, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com