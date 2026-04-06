Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 21, 2026 in Zynex, Inc. Lawsuit – ZYXIQ

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Zynex, Inc. ("Zynex, Inc." or the "Company") (OTC PINK: ZYXIQ) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Zynex, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 25, 2021 and December 15, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/zynex-inc-lawsuit-submission-form-2?prid=185186&wire=3

ZYXIQ investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Zynex shipped products, including electrodes, in excess of need; (b) as a result of this practice, the Company inflated its revenue; (c) the Company’s practice of filing false claims drew scrutiny from insurers, including the health insurance program, Tricare; (d) on August 21, 2023, Travelers commenced an action against Zynex, Sandgaard, Lucsok and Fox in the Superior Court of California alleging that Zynex and the defendants had embarked on a fraudulent overbilling scheme and seeking more than $23 million in damages and civil penalties relating to hundreds of fraudulent claims between 2018 and 2023; (e) management had prioritized aggressive sales strategies to drive orders over compliance with industry laws, rules and regulations; (f) the Company was not committed to maintaining a strong internal control environment; (g) the Company’s order growth was a result of illegal overbilling; (h) as a result, it was reasonably likely that Zynex would face adverse consequences, including removal from insurer networks and penalties from the federal government; and (i) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The audit committee defendants, acting knowingly or with reckless disregard of the underlying fraud, helped the insiders bolster the Company’s stock price through stock repurchase plans, and even by buying back millions of dollars worth of stock directly from Sandgaard, indicating their supposed belief that the stock was undervalued.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Zynex, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until April 21, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com