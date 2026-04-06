Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SPFD) Mulvihill Enhanced Split Preferred Share ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.08333 per unit, payable on May 7, 2026 to unitholders of record on April 30, 2026.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@mulvihill.com or visit www.mulvihill.com.

John Germain, Senior VP & CFO Mulvihill Capital Management Inc.

25 King Street West

Commerce Court North

Suite 2110, Box 48

Toronto, Ontario, M5L 1A1

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs). Please read the prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. There are risks involved with investing in ETFs. Please read the prospectus for a complete description of risks relevant to ETFs. Investors may incur customary brokerage commissions in buying or selling ETFs.