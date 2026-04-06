BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SLNO), Affinity Bancshares, Forian, Inc. (Nasdaq – FORA), Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE - JHG)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq – SLNO)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Soleno will be acquired by Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq - NBIX) for $53.00 per share in a cash transaction, representing a total transaction equity value of approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Soleno Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company. For example, the deal consideration is below the 52-week high of $90.32 for the Company’s shares.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/soleno-therapeutics-inc-nasdaq-slno/.

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq – AFBI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Affinity Bancshares will be acquired by Fidelity BancShares (N.C.), Inc. (“Fidelity”) for $23.00 per share in a cash transaction, representing a total transaction value of approximately $142.8 million. The investigation concerns whether the Affinity Bancshares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/affinity-bancshares-inc-nasdaq-afbi/.

Forian, Inc. (Nasdaq – FORA)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Forian will be acquired by an entity affiliated with Max Wygod, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, together with certain other senior executives and existing stockholders of the Company for $2.17 per share in a cash transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Forian Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/forian-inc-nasdaq-fora/.

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE - JHG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Janus Henderson will be acquired by Trian and General Catalyst for $49.00 per share in an all-cash transaction at an equity value of approximately $7.4 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Janus Henderson Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration provides fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at visit https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/janus-henderson-group-plc-nyse-jhg/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.