Uniti Group Inc. To Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Conference Call

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniti Group Inc. (“Uniti”) (Nasdaq: UNIT) announced today that it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results prior to the opening of trading on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange on May 11, 2026. A conference call to discuss those earnings will be held the same day at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.
The conference call will be webcast live on Uniti’s Investor Relations website at investor.uniti.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone may register on the Investor Relations website or by clicking here. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations website.
ABOUT UNITI
Uniti (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a premier insurgent fiber provider dedicated to enabling mission-critical connectivity across the United States. We build, operate, and deliver fast and reliable communications services, empowering more than a million consumers and businesses in the digital economy. Our broad portfolio of services is offered through a suite of brands: Uniti Wholesale, Kinetic, Uniti Fiber, and Uniti Solutions. Visit us online at www.uniti.com.
INVESTOR CONTACTS:
Paul Bullington, 251-662-1512
Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
paul.bullington@uniti.com
Bill DiTullio, 501-850-0872
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury
bill.ditullio@uniti.com
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Scott L. Morris
Associate Director, Media & External Communications
501-580-4759
scott.l.morris@uniti.com
Brandi Stafford
Vice President, Corporate Communications
501-351-0067
brandi.stafford@uniti.com