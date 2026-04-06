Silo Pharma Receives European Patent Allowance for Licensed Novel PTSD Prevention Therapy

EPO Greenlights Claims Covering Preventative use of therapy targeting 5-HT4 Pathway and Expands Silo Pharma IP Portfolio

SARASOTA, FL, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) (“Silo” or the “Company”), a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has issued a Rule 71(3) communication indicating its intent to grant a patent for an European patent application titled “Prophylactic Efficacy of Serotonin 4 Receptor Agonists Against Stress” (European Patent Application No. 20786878.7) that the Company has an exclusive license from Columbia University.

The allowed claims cover methods of preventing stress-induced fear and depressive-like behavior and associated affective disorders using selected serotonin 4 (5-HT4) receptor agonists — a differentiated approach targeting pathways associated with stress resilience rather than just symptom management.

“This is a high-value milestone that strengthens our global intellectual property position and underscores the potential of our 5-HT4 program,” said Eric Weisblum, CEO of Silo Pharma. “We believe this approach represents a compelling shift toward proactive treatment of stress-related disorders, which remain a massive and underserved market.”

The patent, once granted, is expected to protect major European markets, further enhancing Silo’s strategic positioning as it advances its pipeline. The Company is evaluating Unitary Patent protection and key national validations to maximize geographic coverage and long-term value.

With growing global focus on mental health and stress-related conditions, Silo Pharma continues to build a portfolio targeting next-generation CNS therapeutics with differentiated mechanisms of action.

About Silo Pharma, Inc.

Silo Pharma is a diversified developmental-stage biopharmaceutical and cryptocurrency treasury company. Its therapeutic focus is on addressing underserved conditions, including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s portfolio includes innovative programs such as SPC-15 for PTSD, SP-26 for fibromyalgia and chronic pain, and preclinical assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease. Silo’s research is conducted in collaboration with leading universities and laboratories. silopharma.com

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified using words “could”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “continue”, “predict”, “potential”, and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including statements about the intended use of proceeds from the offering, changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company’s technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company’s customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company’s products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

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