Celestica Q1 2026 Financial Results and Conference Call Tuesday, April 28, 2026

TORONTO, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (TSX and NYSE: CLS) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, April 27, 2026, and will host a conference call at 8:00am ET on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

Participants are invited to join the live webcast at the following link.

For those unable to participate, a recorded webcast will be available approximately two hours after completion of the call. To access the recorded webcast visit www.celestica.com.

Contact

Celestica Investor Relations

clsir@celestica.com