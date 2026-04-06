The Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL) to Close

NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC and Acruence Capital, LLC announce the planned closure and liquidation of The Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (Cboe: XVOL) (the “Fund”). The Fund’s last day of trading is expected to be Thursday, April 16, 2026, and the Fund is expected to liquidate on Monday, April 20, 2026.

Shares of the Fund are expected to be delisted from the Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc at the close of regular trading on Thursday, April 16, 2026 (the “Closing Date”). Shareholders may sell their shares in the secondary market prior to the Closing Date through their brokerage account, which may incur customary brokerage charges.

After the Closing Date, shares will no longer be listed for trading on Cboe and there can be no assurance that an active trading market for shares will exist.

Between the Closing Date and Monday, April 20, 2026 (the “Liquidation Date”), the Fund will liquidate its portfolio holdings and increase its cash and cash equivalents. As a result, the Fund’s portfolio holdings may deviate from its stated investment objective and strategy during this period.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF-industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC is dedicated to modernizing and scaling the ETF ecosystem. Tidal provides comprehensive services, from product development to distribution, supported by proprietary tools and an experienced team focused on helping innovative investment ideas thrive. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com.