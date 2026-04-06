Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST), Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), and Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)

ATLANTA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (AQST)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (“Aquestive”) (NASDAQ: AQST) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Aquestive’s New Drug Application for Anaphylm between June 16, 2025 and January 8, 2026. If you purchased Aquestive shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/aquestive-therapeutics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 4, 2026.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Nektar Therapeutics (“Nektar”) (NASDAQ: NKTR) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Nektar’s REZOLVE-AA trial between February 26, 2025 and December 15, 2025. If you purchased Nektar shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/nektar-therapeutics/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 5, 2026.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (“Eos Energy” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EOSE) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Eos Energy’s ability to achieve the ramp in production and capacity utilization required to achieve its previously set guidance between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026. If you purchased Eos Energy shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/eos-energy-enterprises/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is May 5, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com