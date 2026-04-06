Integer Announces Board Leadership Transition

PLANO, Texas, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR), a leading global medical device contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced Pamela G. Bailey, who currently serves as Integer’s independent Chair of the Board, will not stand for re-election at the Company’s 2026 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for May 20, 2026. Following the Annual Meeting, the Board intends to appoint current director Donald J. Spence to serve as independent Chair of the Board.

“It has been a privilege to serve on the Integer Board and to play my part in the Company’s growth and strategic success,” said Ms. Bailey. “I am confident that under Don’s leadership, the Board will continue to work closely and effectively with CEO Payman Khales and the executive team to support the advancement of Integer’s value creation strategy.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish to thank Pam for her many years of devoted service to Integer, including her leadership as Chair of the Board,” said Mr. Spence. “As we move forward, I am honored to have the opportunity to serve as Chair. I strongly believe that Integer is well positioned, with a clear strategy and experienced leadership team to deliver long-term value to stockholders.”

Mr. Spence has served on the Board since 2016 and has been an integral part of guiding the strategic direction of Integer. He currently serves as the Chair of the Compensation & Organization Committee and is a member of the Corporate Governance & Nominating and Technology Strategy Committees. Mr. Spence retired in 2019 as President and Chief Executive Officer of Ebb Therapeutics. Previously, he served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Lake Region Medical until its acquisition in 2015 by the Company and held senior executive roles at Philips Respironics and Philips Home Healthcare Solutions. Earlier in his career, Mr. Spence held leadership positions at GKN Sinter Metals and the BOC Group plc.

Learn more about Integer at www.integer.net.

About Integer®

Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE: ITGR) is one of the largest medical device contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) in the world, serving the cardio and vascular, neuromodulation, and cardiac rhythm management markets. As a strategic partner of choice, we advance the goals of our medical device customers through industry-leading engineering and manufacturing, with a relentless commitment to quality, service, and innovation. The Company's brands include Greatbatch Medical® and Lake Region Medical®. Additional information is available at www.integer.net.

Contacts

Media Relations:

Misty Tippen

misty.tippen@integer.net

469-536-6702

Investor Relations:

Kristen Stewart

kristen.stewart@integer.net

551-337-3973

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release and other written and oral statements made from time to time by us and our representatives are not statements of historical or current fact. As such, they are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations, and these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: expected Board leadership transition, our strategy of advancing our customers’ goals through industry-leading engineering and manufacturing and delivering sustainable, long-term value for our stockholders; and other events, conditions or developments that will or may occur in the future. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “assume,” “potential” or “continue” or variations or the negative counterparts of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and are no guarantee of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as predictive of future results. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary factors and to others contained throughout this press release.

Although it is not possible to create a comprehensive list of all factors that may cause actual results to differ from the results expressed or implied by our forward-looking statements or that may affect our future results, some of these factors and other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time are described in Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other periodic filings with the SEC and include, but are in no way limited to, the following:

operational risks, such as our dependence upon a limited number of customers; reductions, delays or cancellations in demand from any significant customer or group of customers; pricing pressures and contractual pricing restraints we face from customers; our reliance on third-party suppliers for raw materials, key products and subcomponents; the cost of raw materials, products and subcomponents that are incorporated into our products; trade regulations; changes in order forecasts; our ability to predict and meet the demand for our products; interruptions in our manufacturing operations; uncertainty surrounding macroeconomic and geopolitical factors in the U.S. and globally; our ability to attract, train and retain a sufficient number of qualified associates to maintain and grow our business; the potential for harm to our reputation and competitive advantage caused by quality problems related to our products; our dependence upon our information technology systems and our ability to prevent cyber-attacks and other failures; global climate change and the emphasis on Environmental, Social and Governance matters by various stakeholders; our dependence upon our senior management team and key technical personnel; and consolidation in the healthcare industry both at a competitor and customer level resulting in increased competition and pricing pressure;

strategic risks, such as the intense competition we face and our ability to successfully market our current or new products; our ability to recover the R&D investments made in the development of new products; our customers in-sourcing or dual sourcing production; our ability to respond to changes in technology; our ability to develop new products and expand into new geographic and product markets; and our ability to successfully identify, make and integrate acquisitions to expand and develop our business in accordance with expectations;

market, financial and indebtedness risks, such as our ability to accurately forecast future performance based on operating results that often fluctuate; the volatility of our stock price; our failure to meet our publicly announced guidance; the ability of our share repurchase program, including the ASR, to enhance shareholder value; shareholder activism; our significant amount of outstanding indebtedness and our ability to remain in compliance with financial and other covenants under the credit agreement governing our Senior Secured Credit Facilities; economic and credit market uncertainties that could interrupt our access to capital markets, borrowings or financial transactions; the conditional conversion features of our Convertible Notes adversely impacting our liquidity; the conversion of our Convertible Notes diluting ownership interests of existing holders of our common stock; the counterparty risk associated with our capped call transactions; the financial and market risks related to our international sales and operations; our complex international tax profile; and our ability to realize the full value of our intangible assets;

legal and compliance risks, such as legal proceedings against us; regulatory issues resulting from product complaints, recalls or regulatory audits; the potential of becoming subject to product liability or intellectual property claims; our ability to protect our intellectual property and proprietary rights; our ability to comply with customer-driven policies and third-party standards or certification requirements; our ability to obtain and/or retain necessary licenses from third parties for new technologies; our ability and the cost to comply with environmental regulations; legal and regulatory risks from our international operations; the fact that the healthcare industry is highly regulated and subject to various regulatory changes; and our business being indirectly subject to healthcare industry cost containment measures and third-party coverage and reimbursement policies that could result in reduced sales of our products; and

other risks and uncertainties that arise from time to time.





Unless otherwise noted, the forward-looking information in this press release is representative as of today only. Except as may be required by law, we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements in this press release whether to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes in future operating results, financial conditions or prospects, or otherwise.