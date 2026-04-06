Cloudastructure to Participate in “Powering the AI Revolution” Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC on Tuesday, April 7th at 9:00 a.m. EDT

PALO ALTO, CA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure (Nasdaq: CSAI), a leader in AI-powered video surveillance and remote guarding services, today announced that Chief Executive Officer James McCormick and Chief Financial Officer Greg Smitherman will be participating in the “Powering the AI Revolution: Building the Infrastructure Behind Generative AI” virtual conference, hosted by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, April 7 at 9:00 a.m. EDT.

Cloudastructure will participate alongside other industry leaders in discussions focused on the rapidly expanding infrastructure needs driven by generative AI. As demand accelerates, companies are investing heavily in both physical and digital infrastructure to support this growth. During the conference, Maxim Group research analysts will engage with AI company executives who are at the forefront of delivering this capacity—spanning hyperscale data centers, power generation, cooling systems, and connectivity solutions.

Participants will explore the evolving AI infrastructure landscape, including key challenges such as land acquisition, capital deployment, construction sequencing, and the race to bring new capacity online to meet surging demand.

This conference will be live on Maxim Digital. To attend, sign up to become a Maxim Digital member.

Click here to learn more and reserve your seat.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure’s patented, advanced, award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit https://www.cloudastructure.com/.

About Maxim Group LLC

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com

Media Contact:

Kathleen Hannon

Sr. Communications Director

Cloudastructure, Inc.

Kathleen@cloudastructure.com

(704) 574-3732

Investor Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

CSAI@crescendo-ir.com

