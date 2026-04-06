Bring Your Own Cup Day Returns to 7-Eleven Canada

SURREY, British Columbia, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7-Eleven Canada is welcoming summer early with the return of the immensely popular Bring Your Own Cup (BYOC) Day , featuring the fan-favourite flavour: Fanta Blue Raspberry and of course classics like Crush Cream Soda. On April 10 and 11, 7-Eleven Canada customers can use their creative whimsy to unlock value by bringing in an inventive “cup” to fill to the brim with their preferred Slurpee® beverage. The event is the first of many Slurpee celebrations to come this year, as the famous beverage turns 60 this summer.

New this year, Canadians can also tune in to @SlurpeeCanada ’s BYOC Day TikTok Live, where 7-Eleven® store at 980 Islington Ave in Etobicoke, ON will share the action happening in real-time and GTA customers can see their creative cups featured. To up the ante, every 10 minutes, a poll will be issued allowing lifestream viewers to participate in the fun for the chance to win 7Rewards prizing.

“Bring Your Own Cup Day is the silliest time of year for us, but it’s also the day we feel most connected to our customers and communities,” says Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada. “People arrive at our stores bursting with excitement. They bring the most creative cups they can find, from vases and pails to pots and trophies. Being able to now watch the joy unfold live on TikTok is an added layer of fun.”

The participation rules are simple. The “cup” can be any item, but it must:

Fit within 26cm diameter when full.

Be food-safe and clean.

Be water tight/leak proof.

Customers who come in store to fill their cups can also enjoy wings for just $0.89.

Last year over 60,000 Slurpee “cups” were filled on BYOC Day. 7-Eleven Canada customers have brought beverage vessels of all kinds, ranging from blenders and kettles to bowls and cooking pots.





Since the 1960s, Canadians have been in love with Slurpee beverages. Most notably, Canucks love to mix and match their flavours, rarely choosing just one to enjoy at a time. As for the most enthusiastic Canadians? Winnipeg remains the Slurpee Capital of the World, sipping more Slurpee drinks annually than any other place on the planet.

About 7-Eleven Canada

Since the opening of its first Canadian store in 1969, 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. has evolved into a food & beverage destination, with over 8,500 team members serving millions of Canadian customers annually. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality fresh, locally made sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza - hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, flaky croissants and cookies baked fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken® hand-breaded & made fresh in-store daily with 100% Canadian chicken. 7-Eleven is a leader in innovation, offering customers 7-Select™ private brand products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app, customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile or Self Check Out options. Headquartered in Surrey, B.C., 7-Eleven Canada operates 550 locations from Ontario through to B.C. Learn more at www.7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada & @SlurpeeCanada on TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media:

Visual assets: here

Inquires: media@7-11.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3271068c-aaf5-485f-b2ca-a2b3ce043b38