Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of June 1, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) and Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

ATLANTA, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC reminds investors of the deadline to seek to be appointed lead plaintiff in the following class action lawsuits:

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (“New Era Energy”) (NASDAQ: NUAI) (f/k/a New Era Helium Inc.) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding New Era Energy’s progress in its permitting and regulatory filings for its flagship Texas Critical Data Centers project between November 6, 2024 and December 29, 2025. If you purchased New Era Energy shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/new-era-energy/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 1, 2026.

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS)

The shareholder class action lawsuit filed against Gossamer Bio, Inc. (“Gossamer Bio”) (NASDAQ: GOSS) alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material facts regarding Gossamer Bio’s Phase 3 PROSERA study between June 16, 2025 and February 20, 2026. If you purchased Gossamer Bio shares during this time period and suffered a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832 or you may visit the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/gossamer-bio/ to learn more.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is June 1, 2026.

Holzer & Holzer, LLC, an ISS top rated securities litigation law firm for 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2025, dedicates its practice to vigorous representation of shareholders and investors in litigation nationwide, including shareholder class action and derivative litigation. Since its founding in 2000, Holzer & Holzer attorneys have played critical roles in recovering hundreds of millions of dollars for shareholders victimized by fraud and other corporate misconduct. More information about the firm is available through its website, https://holzerlaw.com/, and upon request from the firm. Holzer & Holzer, LLC has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Corey Holzer is the attorney responsible for its content.

CONTACT:

Corey Holzer, Esq.

(888) 508-6832 (toll-free)

cholzer@holzerlaw.com