AIPro360 Introduces an All-in-One AI Marketing and Sales Platform for Local Business Owners

Las Vegas, NV, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how businesses operate, AIPro360 announces its all-in-one marketing and sales platform for local business owners seeking to simplify the client experience and support growth from one central system. The launch comes as the World Economic Forum projects that 92 million jobs could be displaced globally by 2030, increasing pressure on businesses to adopt tools that improve efficiency and reduce software costs.

As small and local businesses manage more customer touchpoints across reviews, appointments, lead generation, and follow-up, many owners find themselves relying on multiple software tools to keep the client experience running smoothly. AIPro360 brings these functions together in one platform, giving businesses a more practical way to manage customer interactions while staying focused on service and growth.

The platform includes AI review management tools that help automate review responses and improve reputation management efforts. Users can manage review requests, filter negative feedback, and use review gating features while connecting with major review platforms such as Google, Yelp, Facebook, and others. AIPro360 also includes CRM access, email notifications, SMS notifications, and a full AI Reputation Shield done-for-you setup.

Beyond reputation management, AIPro360 supports businesses with tools to build and launch sales funnels, including order forms and upsell pages. Appointment scheduling features allow users to create calendars, set availability, and begin booking calls from within the same system. Pipeline and CRM tools also give business owners a way to organize leads, monitor progress, and create a more consistent sales process.

AIPro360 also includes workflow automations that reduce the need for additional software. Businesses can create automated sequences and processes that save time and limit repetitive manual work. Forms and surveys can be created in the same platform for lead capture, applications, and onboarding.

Additional capabilities include AI agents for chat and voice support, along with AI-generated responses for email, SMS, and social media. The platform also offers unlimited websites, unlimited funnels, unlimited automations, unlimited calendars, CRM functionality, and social media scheduling.

AIPro360 also supports users with a done-for-you AI agency setup launched in just 14 days, helping remove guesswork and technical challenges for business owners. Offer refinement is handled as part of the process, including pricing, positioning, and a high-converting offer stack. The platform is built to support one-to-many selling, making it a practical fit for consultants and service providers.

In addition, users receive a complete AI agency funnel with branding, copy, and automations done for them. A proven roadmap is also included to guide users on what to say, how to say it, and when to say it. For businesses looking to accelerate growth further, ads are fully managed for 3 months, including creatives, scripting, editing, and launch support handled end-to-end.

By combining these tools into one system, AIPro360 helps local business owners reduce complexity and cut monthly software costs. Instead of managing disconnected platforms, users can run key parts of their marketing and sales efforts in one place.

AIPro360 is available without long-term contracts, allowing users to cancel at any time.