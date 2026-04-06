FTI Consulting Adds Three Leading Mining and Resources Business Improvement Experts

SYDNEY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointments of James Chapman, Steve Dyson and Franz Wentzel as Senior Managing Directors in its Australian Transformation practice, bringing their experience as former global heads of Big Four accounting firm mining practices to help clients realise their full value potential.

The appointments of Mr. Chapman, Mr. Dyson and Mr. Wentzel continue the firm’s growth of its Transformation – Mining team, following the recent addition of Carrie Grimes as a Senior Managing Director.



“FTI Consulting has always been about bringing together senior experts, with deep real-world experience, to work side-by-side with clients at critical times to help solve their most important issues,” said Mark Dewar, Australia Leader of FTI Consulting. “James, Steve and Franz, along with Carrie, fit this model exactly, bringing their decades of experience working through the cycles with mining corporates. They understand mining from an owner, operator and contractor perspective, and their growing team of mining specialists will think and act through the client’s lens, where real value is truly won or lost. Their arrival further strengthens FTI Consulting’s position as a uniquely independent, client-focused alternative in the market.”

Mr. Chapman, who is based in Perth, has more than three decades of operations experience, providing technical and advisory insights to mining and resource companies. He focuses on building practical operating models and helping organisations turn strategy into real-world improvements.

A former Integrated Planning Leader of a global major iron ore producer with more than 20 years of subsequent consulting experience, Mr. Chapman brings a unique, independent “client-side” perspective in focusing on operational value. He works with clients to get more out of their assets, improving margins and making operations more dependable. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Chapman was the Global Mining and Metals Operations Leader at EY.

Mr. Dyson, who is based in Brisbane, joins FTI Consulting with more than 28 years of experience in complex transformation across the global mining and resources industry. His background includes business improvement and restructuring, operational efficiency and productivity enhancement, supply chain and process optimisation, large-scale cost reduction and project acceleration, as well as controls and reporting.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Dyson will advise global clients on major transformation programs, helping improve performance and productivity across both portfolios and individual assets. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Dyson was the Global Mining Transformation Lead, Energy, Resources and Industrials at Deloitte.

Mr. Wentzel, who is based in Brisbane, has more than 26 years of experience leading high-impact transformations and strategic growth in the mining, manufacturing and asset-intensive sectors, specialising in digital operations transformation, physical asset management and maintenance optimisation, merger integration and value creation through cost reduction and productivity improvement.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Wentzel will partner with clients to deliver tangible results across corporate functions and operations. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Wentzel was the Global Mining & Metals Industry Leader at PwC.

About FTI Consulting’s Transformation – Mining Practice

FTI Consulting's Transformation – Mining team delivers expert guidance with measurable impact. As mining specialists with deep knowledge of mine value drivers, the team brings an owner’s perspective and hands-on approach at critical moments that define mining business performance. Working in close partnership with clients, the team rapidly identifies underlying issues and opportunities, developing integrated strategies and solutions that drive productivity and maximise asset value. These solutions span integrated planning, operating model design, operational efficiency, capital allocation, asset management, merger integration, transaction support, valuation, risk management, and related disciplines that are critical to unlocking mining business value.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of December 31, 2025. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. The Company generated $3.80 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

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Tel: +61 2 8247 8000

Investor Contact:

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