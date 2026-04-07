The Crash Is Coming Whether You Believe It or Not. Jim Rickards Is Only Asking One Thing: Don't Be the Last to Know.

Baltimore, MD, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards is not asking you to panic. He is not asking you to agree with him. He is not even asking you to act immediately.

He is asking one thing: don't be the last person in your financial life to know what is coming.

In a newly released video presentation , the economist, former CIA advisor, and bestselling author lays out one of the most comprehensive cases of his career for why the artificial intelligence market is heading toward a collapse.

The Cruelest Feature of Every Crash

Rickards has lived through enough financial crises to identify the pattern that causes the most damage — not the crash itself, but the information gap that precedes it.

In every major market collapse he has studied or experienced firsthand, the same dynamic plays out: the warning signs are visible well before the event. The people closest to the risk see them and begin to act. That action is quiet and deliberate — not panicked, not announced. And by the time the signs become obvious to the average investor, the window for protection has already closed.

Rickards is direct about where things stand today. In the presentation he states that the cracks are already starting to appear — and warns that once the major AI company at the center of his analysis goes under, the meltdown will happen very quickly. Those who don't act today, he says, will be left holding the bag.

This Is Not a Fringe View

One of the most striking elements of the presentation is Rickards' documentation of how mainstream — and how widespread — concerns about the AI bubble have already become among the people who know the market best.

The CEO of Google has warned publicly that AI investments are showing elements of irrationality. Microsoft's founder has compared the current moment to the dotcom bust. Amazon's founder has called it an industrial bubble. The CEO of OpenAI himself has predicted that investors are overexcited and that people will lose money.

These are not outside critics. They are the founders and chief executives of the companies driving the AI boom — and they are saying, in public, that a correction is coming. Rickards' argument is not that he alone sees the danger. It is that the people who actually built this market are already saying so — and most ordinary investors still haven't been told.

What Being First to Know Is Worth

The presentation closes with a simple, direct argument about the value of early information. In 2008, investors who repositioned in the weeks before the Lehman collapse protected themselves from losses that took others a decade to recover from. In 2020, investors who acted on early pandemic warnings before the market fell 30% in a matter of weeks avoided the worst of a crash that erased trillions in wealth almost overnight.

In both cases, the information was available. The people who found it and acted were not smarter or luckier than anyone else. They were simply earlier. That gap — being early rather than late to the same information — is, Rickards argues, the entire difference between the investors who come through a crisis intact and the ones who don't.

About Jim Rickards and Paradigm Press

Jim Rickards predicted the 2008 financial crisis three weeks before Lehman Brothers collapsed. He predicted the COVID market crash three weeks before it happened. He is not issuing this warning to be right. He is issuing it because he has spent five decades watching what happens to the people who were last to know — and he believes they deserve better. His research is published by Paradigm Press, rated 4.8 stars across nearly 2,000 reader reviews.

How to Watch

The video presentation is now available for on-demand viewing at no cost.