CARSON, Calif., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) and GrayMatter Robotics (GMR) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) today to explore the integration of GMR’s Physical AI into shipbuilding operations that could accelerate throughput, strengthen the maritime industrial base, and augment the shipbuilding workforce. This will include bringing autonomous surface preparation, coating, and inspection technologies into shipbuilding. The MOU signing ceremony took place at GrayMatter Robotics’ headquarters and was attended by Eric Chewning, HII’s executive vice president of maritime systems and corporate strategy, and Ariyan Kabir, GrayMatter Robotics CEO and co-founder.

“We are in the midst of an American shipbuilding renaissance and we are extremely excited to partner with GrayMatter Robotics to explore incorporating their state-of-the-art physical AI models into our shipbuilding operations,” Chewning said. “Our shipbuilding throughput was up 14% in 2025 and we are looking for an additional 15% increase in 2026. By working with new partners like GMR we can further augment our workforce and speed up U.S. Navy shipbuilding production. I look forward to jointly developing autonomous AI-based manufacturing solutions and integrating them into our High-Yield Production Robotics (HYPR) initiative that leverages physical AI technologies to our shipbuilding processes. Navigating this transformational partnership has the potential to increase our throughput efficiency without sacrificing quality.”

Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-teams-with-graymatter-robotics-to-integrate-physical-ai-into-manned-and-unmanned-shipbuilding/.

HII and GrayMatter Robotics will work to identify and potentially pursue future opportunities in four areas that include autonomous shipbuilding capability development, integration of GMR technologies with other shipbuilding technology initiatives, workforce training to extend automation, and acceleration and scaling of unmanned system production. Together with other innovative shipbuilding technologies, GMR would augment the shipbuilding workforce, automate structural production, and accelerate throughput to advance national security objectives.

"GrayMatter Robotics is proud to be leading the charge to bring Factory SuperIntelligence to bolster our national security in this partnership with HII,” Kabir said. “We are partnering with HII to solve difficult problems. We will push to drive down delivery time, build our arsenal, build the essential components for our war fighters, and we have to do this very, very quickly. Bridging that gap between demand and capacity is of utmost importance — right after making sure we are delivering the right quality and consistency, and eliminating the scrap, repair, and rework."

Following the MOU signing ceremony, attendees from HII, local dignitaries and GMR stakeholders walked the GrayMatter Robotics’ Physical AI experience center and observed demonstrations. The demonstrations showcased how GMR’s AI-driven robotic systems are applicable to naval fabrication work, ranging from sanding, grinding and blasting to coating and inspecting. The demonstrations exhibit how GMR’s AI systems can adapt to the high-mix and high-variability of shipyard production, while maintaining high standards at speed, and with the efficient use of materials.

Currently, HII shipbuilders are combining advanced digital tools, modernized facilities and time-honored craftsmanship to build the Navy’s most complex ships. While welding automation and other AI technologies continue to advance, much of the work remains hands-on and highly skilled, with tasks such as sandblasting, grinding, and coating that must follow strict adherence to requirements. AI-driven technologies offer promising opportunities to support these critical processes by reducing repetitive work and improving consistency to help accelerate delivery timelines and meet the U.S. Navy’s growing demand.

About HII

HII is America’s largest shipbuilder, delivering the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain mission technologies, including unmanned systems, to U.S. and allied defense customers. HII is the largest producer of unmanned underwater vehicles for the U.S. Navy and the world.

With a more than 140-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII builds and integrates defense capabilities extending from the core fleet to C6ISR, AI/ML, EW and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on X: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

HII on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wearehii





About GrayMatter Robotics

Headquartered in Carson, California, GrayMatter Robotics is building Factory SuperIntelligence that powers the autonomous factories of the future. Founded in 2020, the company develops Physical AI technologies and deploys autonomous factories that handle complex, high-mix tool-manipulation applications such as surface preparation, coating, and inspection processes across some of the most demanding production environments in the world — delivering up to 12x the throughput of skilled manual labor and a 95% reduction in rework. Its air-gapped, edge-deployed architecture ensures full data sovereignty for defense and enterprise-critical operations. To date, GrayMatter Robotics has processed over 30 million square feet of surface area across 20+ industries, serving customers in aerospace, defense, shipbuilding, specialty vehicles, and consumer products. The company is on a mission to reindustrialize American manufacturing and bolster our National Security, bridge the gap between demand and capacity of our industrial base, and ensure the industrial resilience the nation depends on. For more information, visit: https://graymatter-robotics.com/ .

Contact:

Danny Hernandez

Danny.J.Hernandez@HII-co.com

(240) 264-7143

Christina Ko

christina@graymatter-robotics.com

(310) 431-9258

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d281a1cf-6d5a-4b3a-b011-85a7ef3d27b3