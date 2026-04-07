Crypto News: Pepeto Stage Sells fast While Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $200,000 And Shiba Inu Whales Rotate

Dubai, UAE, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto's last presale round opened and sold out fast after the team brought on a senior Binance figure and launched a preview page on coinmarketcap, and whale wallets jumped in right away, as that move signals a full launch is a few days away.

That move boosted what was already the highest potential presale of the year, widely called the next Shiba Inu, and it landed during a week where the bitcoin price jumped to $70,000 on Iran ceasefire talks while $270 million in shorts got wiped out according to CoinDesk, giving the bitcoin price prediction fresh life as the market sets up for a new all time high.

Crypto News: Pepeto Whale Demand Picks Up And the Bitcoin Price Prediction Breakdo

Pepeto's round selling out in hours while fear grips the rest of the market is the strongest sign of where big money is going right now. The whales buying this presale see a cheap price that will vanish once the token lists, two Binance level figures building the same token, and that kind of team at presale pricing is what makes large investors commit without thinking twice.

The bitcoin price recovery shows why the timing matters. The bitcoin price at $69,400 bounced hard off $65,000 support, trade volume jumped nearly 100% to $34.9 billion in 24 hours according to FX Leaders, and the bounce crushed $270 million in short positions. Standard Chartered keeps its bitcoin price prediction at $150,000 for year end with $200,000 at the cycle top, and Bernstein backed the same bitcoin price prediction range after calling the bottom in late March.

But bitcoin price prediction hitting $150,000 gives about 2x from $69,400, and the $200,000 target needs the full cycle to play out, so the gains are real but spread across months.

Every bull run has played out the same way: the wallets that end up with the biggest total gains are the ones holding large caps such as Bitcoin, while also getting into an early project with a confirmed listing. That is what the whales buying Pepeto are doing right now, and a round selling out in hours shows how fast money moves when the setup is this clear.

Pepeto Project Full breakdown

A strong portfolio always has room for a high upside investment, and this cycle Pepeto looks like the one every serious crypto buyer needs to add. The tie between Pepeto and Shiba Inu is the other reason whale wallets are moving this fast, because the viral buzz around Pepeto is tracking the same path that made early SHIB holders rich. Shiba Inu owned the crypto news cycle in 2021, climbing from a fraction of a cent to a $41 billion market cap, and turned early entries into 10,000% plus gains because hype created buying pressure faster than anything the market had ever seen. The buyers who moved before the story blew up walked away with returns people still talk about years later.

The viral energy building around Pepeto across every community is on that same track, the wallet data backs it up, and the new Binance team member adds serious credibility on top of the hype. Pepeto's exchange runs zero fee trades and AI powered contract checks across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana, giving every trade after launch a revenue stream that goes straight back to presale holders. SolidProof ran a full audit on every contract before the presale took a single dollar.

Shiba Inu built generational wealth with zero working tools behind it, and Pepeto brings that same fire with an exchange built to keep demand growing well past the listing date. That is why the bitcoin price prediction, which needs years of patience for a 2x, feels slow compared to what whales see Pepeto delivering in weeks.

Conclusion

The crypto news cycle just made the bitcoin price prediction outlook impossible to ignore. The bounce from $65,000 back above $70,000 tells holders a floor is setting in while the bitcoin price gathers strength toward a new all time high.

And when large caps like Bitcoin double, early stage projects with real infrastructure behind them deliver the kind of multiples that make a 2x feel irrelevant. As an example, Pepe coin reached $0.00002803 and climbed past $11 billion in market cap on pure meme momentum with nothing built underneath. The same cofounder now runs Pepeto with that identical energy, only this time a working exchange backs it, and in a year where crypto is a massive volume, this presale carries every reason to go even further.

The crypto news today made Pepeto’s potential clear, and whale wallets see it clearly, which is exactly why they keep entering. Missing Pepeto at presale price most likely means buying after the listing at whatever number those whale wallets choose to sell at, the same pattern that played out with Pepe coin and Shiba Inu when late arrivals spent the rest of that cycle wishing they had moved sooner.





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FAQs

Where does the bitcoin price prediction stand after the bounce to $70,000?

Standard Chartered keeps the bitcoin price prediction at $150,000 for year end with $200,000 at the cycle peak. The bitcoin price bounced from $65,000 to $70,000 as $270 million in shorts got wiped on ceasefire talks.

What Is The Pepeto Launch Date?

Pepeto has not announced an exact launch date, but with tools fully tested and a CoinMarketCap page live, the team is expected to launch once market conditions peak for maximum investor impact.









