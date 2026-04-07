Himax Technologies, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2026 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM EDT

TAINAN, Taiwan, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or the “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced that it will hold a conference call with investors and analysts on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. US Eastern Daylight Time and 8:00 p.m. Taiwan Time to discuss the Company's first quarter 2026 financial results.

HIMAX TECHNOLOGIES, INC. FIRST QUARTER 2026 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL



DATE: Thursday, May 7, 2026

TIME: U.S. 8:00 a.m. EDT

Taiwan 8:00 p.m.

Live Webcast (Video and Audio): https://www.zucast.com/webcast/VEYCPnbP

Toll Free Dial-in Number (Audio Only):



Hong Kong 2112-1444 Taiwan 0080-119-6666 Australia 1-800-015-763 Canada 1-877-252-8508 China (1) 4008-423-888 China (2) 4006-786-286 Singapore 800-492-2072 UK 0800-068-8186 United States (1) 1-800-811-0860 United States (2) 1-866-212-5567

Dial-in Number (Audio Only):



Taiwan Domestic Access 02-3396-1191 International Access +886-2-3396-1191

Participant PIN Code: 1404507#

If you choose to attend the call by dialing in via phone, please enter the Participant PIN Code 1404507# after the call is connected. A replay of the webcast will be available beginning two hours after the call on www.himax.com.tw. This webcast can be accessed by clicking on this link or visiting Himax’s website, where it will remain available until May 7, 2027.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEye™ Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, and the US. Himax has 2,564 patents granted and 331 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2026.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Company Contacts:

Karen Tiao, Head of IR/PR

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us