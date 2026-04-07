OCTOPUS AIM VCT PLC

ISSUE OF EQUITY AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

Octopus AIM VCT plc (the ‘Company’) announces that 1,869,634 Ordinary Shares of 1p each (the ‘Shares’) were issued and allotted on 3 April 2026 (subject to Admission) pursuant to the Company’s offer for subscription (the ‘Offer’), issued jointly with Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc, to raise £30 million, with an over-allotment facility of £30 million, in the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 tax years. The Shares were issued at a price of 41.3p each in accordance with the terms of the prospectus dated 12 January 2026 that was issued by the Company in connection with the Offer.

Application for the Shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority (‘FCA’) and to trading on the London Stock Exchange’s main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 8 April 2026.

The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 251,813,824 Ordinary Shares‬. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619