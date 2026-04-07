Notice of 2026 AGM

ENDEAVOUR PUBLISHES NOTICE OF 2026 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

London, 07 April 2026 – Endeavour Mining plc (LSE:EDV, TSX: EDV, OTCQX: EDVMF) (“Endeavour” or the “Group” or the “Company”) announces that it will hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting (“AGM") on 21 May 2026 at 2.00 pm (London time) / 9.00 am (Toronto time).

A copy of the Notice of AGM, included in the Management Information Circular, and Form of Proxy have been posted or otherwise made available to shareholders. Furthermore, in compliance with UK Listing Rule 14.3.6R, these documents have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection via the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

In addition, the Notice of AGM included in the Management Information Circular will shortly be filed under the Company’s profile at https://www.sedarplus.ca/ and is available to view on the Company’s website at www.endeavourmining.com.

The Company's AGM will be held as an in-person meeting at 20 Ropemaker Street, London, England, EC2Y 9AR. Shareholders can listen to the live audio webcast and ask questions via the Q&A messaging function during the meeting. Further information, including how to vote or appoint a proxy in respect of the AGM, is set out in the Notice of AGM.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Jack Garman

Vice President, Investor Relations

+442030112723

jack.garman@endeavourmining.com Brunswick Group LLP in London

Carole Cable, Partner

+442074045959

ccable@brunswickgroup.com

ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING PLC

Endeavour Mining is one of the world’s senior gold producers and the largest in West Africa, with operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the highly prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

A member of the World Gold Council, Endeavour is committed to the principles of responsible mining and delivering sustainable value to its employees, stakeholders and the communities where it operates. Endeavour is admitted to listing and to trading on the London Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol EDV.



For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.





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