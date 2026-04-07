Pharming Group to participate in April investor conferences

Leiden, the Netherlands, April 7, 2026: Pharming Group N.V. (“Pharming”) (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) today announced that its management will participate in the following investor conferences in the month of April:
- 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 13, 2026
Fabrice Chouraqui, Chief Executive Officer, and Anurag Relan, Chief Medical Officer, will present on Monday, April 13 at 08:45 am ET/14:45 CET. A live webcast and replay of the presentation will be available in the “Upcoming Events” and “News” sections of Pharming’s website.
- Van Lanschot Kempen Life Sciences Conference 2026, Amsterdam, NL, April 15, 2026
For more information about these conferences, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Pharming’s management team, please contact Pharming’s Investor Relations team at investor@pharming.com or your Needham or Van Lanschot Kempen representative.
About Pharming Group N.V.
Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM/Nasdaq: PHAR) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with rare, debilitating, and life-threatening diseases. We are developing and commercializing a portfolio of innovative medicines, including small molecules and biologics. Pharming is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, with a significant proportion of its employees based in the U.S.
For more information, visit www.pharming.com and find us on LinkedIn.
For further public information, contact:
Investor Relations
Michael Levitan, VP Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
T: +1 (908) 705 1696
E: investor@pharming.com
Media Relations
Global: Saskia Mehring, Corporate Communications Manager
T: +31 6 28 32 60 41
E: media.relations@pharming.com
U.S.: Ethan Metelenis (Precision AQ on behalf of Pharming)
T: +1 (917) 882-9038
Netherlands: Leon Melens (LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication on behalf of Pharming)
T: +31 6 53 81 64 27
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