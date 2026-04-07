Agentic Commerce Set to Generate $1.5 Trillion Globally by 2030, as Payments Infrastructure Leaders Revealed

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by global tech strategist firm Juniper Research has found agentic commerce spend will reach $1.5 trillion in 2030; growing from only pilot deployments in 2025 and 2026.

The study found that despite strong predicted growth, trust will remain the number one barrier to agentic commerce deployment. Over time, as AI product discoverability, AI agent use and trust grow, agentic commerce will develop into an important access channel, but will not replace traditional eCommerce checkouts for the foreseeable future.

An extract from the report, Agentic Commerce Market 2026-2031, is available as a free download.

Leaders Revealed in Emerging Ecosystem

As part of the study, Juniper Research released its 2026 Competitor Leaderboard for Agentic Commerce Payments Infrastructure Providers. The three leading payment vendors were identified as:

Mastercard Visa Stripe





The Competitor Leaderboard analysed 14 leading providers, and ranked them based on criteria including specific capabilities enabling agentic flows and participation in agentic commerce protocols.

VP of Fintech Market Research Nick Maynard commented: “Agentic commerce is all about early mover advantage, and indeed, the top players have moved quickly to build the rails needed for agentic commerce payments. Early participation in frameworks has been highly beneficial, and as agentic commerce broadens, these frameworks and protocols will be vital for payment provider success.”

A limiting factor to agentic commerce is the highly fragmented payments market, with many different local payment methods. As such, payment service providers face a major challenge in integrating the right methods, but also a major opportunity to capture early market share if they get this mix right.

The new market research suite offers the most comprehensive assessment of the agentic commerce market to date; providing insightful market analysis and forecasts of 38,000 datapoints over a five-year period. In addition to two Competitor Leaderboards across payment infrastructure and AI developers, it includes detailed evaluation of current and future market opportunities.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:

Sam Smith, Press Relations

sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e08de62-5d24-4933-a784-03165abc554e