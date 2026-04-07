OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

07 April 2026

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 30 March 2026 to 02 April 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 779,345 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the “ordinary shares”) on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.



30 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 117,921 90,281 31,419 14,216 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p 518.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 509.50p 509.50p 509.50p 509.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 513.95p 514.00p 513.93p 514.07p







31 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 99,093 80,222 27,042 12,288 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 528.00p 528.50p 528.00p 528.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 521.50p 521.50p 521.50p 521.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 525.14p 525.14p 525.17p 525.17p







01 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 40,949 32,994 10,778 5,057 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 546.50p 546.50p 545.50p 546.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 537.00p 538.50p 538.50p 538.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 542.60p 542.59p 542.73p 542.60p







02 April 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 99,131 79,047 26,247 12,660 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 517.50p 517.00p 517.00p 517.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 505.00p 505.00p 505.50p 505.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 511.35p 511.37p 511.34p 511.37p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 351,515,083 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 351,515,083.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment