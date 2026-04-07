Earweiss Partners with USound to Power Next-Generation Hearables with MEMS Speaker Technology





Earweiss, an emerging innovator in advanced hearable technology, today announced a strategic partnership with USound, a global leader in MEMS loudspeaker and AI-based acoustic solutions, to integrate USound’s MEMS speaker technology into its upcoming audio products. The partnership marks a key milestone in Earweiss’s product roadmap and its ambition to set a new standard for what hearables can deliver.



Earweiss designs hearable solutions that combine sophisticated hardware engineering with intelligent software capabilities. With MEMS speaker technology now at the core of its next product generation, the company is positioned to overcome the longstanding constraints of conventional audio transducers — enabling devices that are slimmer, lighter, more power-efficient, and acoustically superior.



The decision to partner with USound reflects Earweiss’s commitment to building on proven, production-ready technology. USound’s MEMS speakers are produced using semiconductor-grade processes and backed by more than 500 patents — providing the performance consistency and production scalability that Earweiss requires to deliver a premium experience at scale.

“USound’s MEMS speaker technology opens exciting opportunities for innovation in the hearables space,” said William Wang, CEO of Earweiss. “Our collaboration allows us to explore new product concepts that combine exceptional sound quality with compact form factors and modern wearable design.”

Beyond acoustic performance, the solid-state architecture of USoundMEMS speakers opens new possibilities for Earweiss in terms of industrial design. The significant reduction in component size enables the company’s engineers to rethink form factors and explore configurations that would be impractical with traditional transducers—a meaningful advantage as consumer expectations for wearable devices continue to rise.



“Earweiss has a clear and ambitious vision for the hearables market,” said Ferruccio Bottoni, CEO of USound. “We look forward to supporting their team in bringing that vision to life through our MEMS speaker solutions.”



Further details on products and availability will be announced in due course.

About Earweiss

Earweiss is a technology company focused on developing next-generation hearables that combine innovative acoustic and health design with advanced wearable technology to enhance personal listening experiences. Learn more: https://earweiss.com/

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS loudspeaker and AI-based acoustic solutions company enabling customers to bring revolutionary audio products to market. Its unique value proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and production efficiency. USound’s technology is protected by more than 500 patents. Learn more: https://usound.com/

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