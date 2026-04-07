Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size to Exceed $70.31 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size & Growth Outlook:

According to the SNS Insider, “The Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size was valued at USD 12.88 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 70.31 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 18.50% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Electric Vehicle Adoption to Boost Market Expansion Globally

The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is expanding due in large part to the rapid rise in the use of electric vehicles, which raises the quantity of spent batteries. The market for lithium-ion battery recycling, which focuses on recycling these raw materials rather than mining them, is also growing due to the increased demand for essential raw materials including nickel, cobalt, and lithium. The market for lithium-ion battery recycling is also expanding as a result of government initiatives to promote green waste management and environmental protection laws.

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : USD 12.88 Billion

: USD 12.88 Billion Market Size by 2035 : USD 70.31 Billion

: USD 70.31 Billion CAGR : 18.50% during 2026–2035

: 18.50% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Umicore

Li-Cycle Corp.

Redwood Materials Inc.

CATL (Brunp Recycling)

GEM Co., Ltd.

American Battery Technology Company

Ecobat

Fortum Oyj

Glencore plc

Retriev Technologies

TES (SK tes)

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Neometals Ltd.

Akkuser Oy

Duesenfeld GmbH

Recupyl S.A.S.

Battery Resourcers (Ascend Elements)

OnTo Technology LLC

Primobius GmbH

Stena Recycling AB

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Chemistry: (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide)

• By Source: (Electronics, Electric Vehicles, Power Tools, Others)

• By Process: (Physical/Mechanical, Hydrometallurgical, Pyrometallurgical)

• By End-Use: (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Energy Storage Systems, Industrial, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Chemistry

In 2025, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC) dominated with 38% share due to the widespread adoption of this chemistry in electric vehicles, which provides the best balance of performance and energy density. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry is the growth leader in the chemistry segment due to the advantages of this chemistry, which include its lower cost, improved safety, and longer lifecycle.

By Source

In 2025, Electric Vehicles dominated with 58% share and it is also the fastest growing segment during 2026–2035 owing to the increasing volume of batteries reaching end-of-life globally.

By Process

In 2025, Hydrometallurgical dominated with 47% share and it is also the fastest growing segment during 2026–2035 due to their increased efficiency in the recovery of valuable materials and the ability to recover critical materials with minimal environmental impact.

By End-Use

In 2025, Automotive dominated with 52% share due to the substantial amount of electric vehicle batteries entering the recycling stream. Energy Storage Systems is growing at the highest rate due to the increasing adoption of renewable energy and the growing need for energy storage systems.

Regional Insights:

With over 45% of the worldwide market share in 2025, Asia-Pacific has the biggest market share in the lithium-ion battery recycling industry. The vast number of battery manufacturers, high production of electric vehicles, and the infrastructure for recycling, primarily in China, Japan, and South Korea, are what propel the Asia-Pacific market.

The fastest-growing sector of the worldwide lithium-ion battery recycling market is North America. Strong regulations, rising investment in the region's battery recycling infrastructure, and the growing uptake of electric vehicles are all factors contributing to the region's rapid growth.

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Recent Developments:

In February 2025: Umicore announced the expansion of its battery recycling capacity in Europe, aiming to enhance material recovery efficiency and support the growing demand for sustainable battery supply chains.

Umicore announced the expansion of its battery recycling capacity in Europe, aiming to enhance material recovery efficiency and support the growing demand for sustainable battery supply chains. In January 2025: Li-Cycle advanced the development of its Rochester Hub facility in the U.S., targeting large-scale production of battery-grade materials to strengthen domestic supply chains.

Exclusive Sections of the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling Market Report (The USPs):

BATTERY RECYCLING ADOPTION METRICS – helps you understand the volume of end-of-life batteries entering recycling streams and the pace of adoption driven by electric vehicle expansion.

– helps you understand the volume of end-of-life batteries entering recycling streams and the pace of adoption driven by electric vehicle expansion. RECYCLING INFRASTRUCTURE & CAPACITY EXPANSION – helps you identify growth in new recycling facilities and capacity additions shaping the industry landscape.

– helps you identify growth in new recycling facilities and capacity additions shaping the industry landscape. RECYCLING TECHNOLOGY & PROCESS ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate the dominance of hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and mechanical processes along with emerging direct recycling innovations.

– helps you evaluate the dominance of hydrometallurgical, pyrometallurgical, and mechanical processes along with emerging direct recycling innovations. MATERIAL RECOVERY EFFICIENCY INDEX – helps you assess recovery rates of critical metals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, and their reuse in battery manufacturing.

– helps you assess recovery rates of critical metals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, and their reuse in battery manufacturing. COST OPTIMIZATION & INVESTMENT TRENDS – helps you analyze cost advantages of recycled materials over virgin mining and track investments in recycling infrastructure and technologies.

– helps you analyze cost advantages of recycled materials over virgin mining and track investments in recycling infrastructure and technologies. CIRCULAR ECONOMY & INDUSTRY COLLABORATION INSIGHTS – helps you understand the adoption of closed-loop systems, strategic partnerships, and environmental impact reduction across the value chain.

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