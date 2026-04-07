Influenza Vaccine Market Forecast 2031: Quadrivalent Vaccines Held 71.68% Share in 2025, Says a Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the influenza vaccines market size is projected to increase from USD 8.73 billion in 2025 to USD 9.38 billion in 2026 and is anticipated to reach USD 13.46 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.49% during the 2026–2031 period. The expansion is supported by broader immunization coverage worldwide and continuous innovation in vaccine technologies. Public health agencies and governments are increasingly strengthening vaccination initiatives to lower infection rates, hospital admissions, and mortality, reinforcing long-term demand for influenza vaccines. In terms of vaccine type, quadrivalent vaccines dominated the market with a 71.68% share in 2025, while trivalent vaccines are expected to register a CAGR of 7.81% through 2031, driven by ongoing adjustments to strain selection and evolving manufacturing strategies. The influenza vaccine market is expanding as public health agencies strengthen annual vaccination campaigns and improve accessibility to vaccines across diverse population groups.

The rising incidence of influenza outbreaks, particularly among high-risk populations such as the elderly, children, and individuals with chronic conditions, is reinforcing the importance of widespread immunization. In addition, continuous surveillance of circulating virus strains is enabling timely vaccine updates, improving effectiveness and adoption rates. Technological advancements are further shaping the market, with the development of cell-based and recombinant vaccines enhancing production efficiency and scalability. These innovations are helping manufacturers respond more effectively to changing viral strains and reduce reliance on traditional egg-based production methods. Increasing investments in research and development, along with strategic collaborations between governments and pharmaceutical companies, are also contributing to market expansion.

Influenza Vaccine Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is emerging as a high-growth region due to expanding population coverage, improving healthcare access, and rising government efforts to strengthen immunization programs across countries such as China, India, and Japan.

North America represents a significant share of the influenza vaccine market, driven by strong immunization programs, high awareness levels, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region continues to lead in vaccine uptake and innovation.

Europe holds a notable position in the market, supported by structured vaccination initiatives, favorable healthcare policies, and increasing focus on preventive healthcare.

Influenza Vaccine Market Trends & Forecast

Growing Adoption of Advanced Vaccine Technologies

The shift toward cell-based and recombinant vaccine platforms is improving production timelines and enhancing vaccine effectiveness against evolving influenza strains.

Expansion of National Immunization Programs

Governments worldwide are increasing investments in vaccination campaigns and public health awareness initiatives to improve immunization coverage and reduce the impact of seasonal influenza outbreaks.

“The influenza vaccine market continues to reflect steady demand driven by seasonal immunization programs and public health priorities across regions. Mordor Intelligence follows a disciplined validation approach across multiple sources, enabling a more consistent and transparent view than reports with limited cross-market verification.” Says, Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.

Influenza Vaccine Market Segmentation Overview

By Vaccine Type

Quadrivalent

Trivalent

High-dose / Adjuvanted

By Form

Inactivated



Live Attenuated

mRNA / Recombinant

By Age Group

Pediatric

Adults

By Route of Administration

Injection

Nasal Spray

By Distribution Channel

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmacies & Retail Chains

Government & NGO Procurement

By Geography

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom



France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America





For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/influenza-vaccine-market?utm_source=globenewswire

Influenza Vaccine Market Competitive Outlook

The influenza vaccine market features global pharmaceutical companies focusing on expanding production capacity, advancing vaccine technologies, and strengthening distribution networks. Market participants are investing in research and development to improve vaccine efficacy, enhance scalability, and respond to evolving viral strains. Strategic partnerships with governments and public health organizations remain a key focus to support large-scale immunization programs.

Major Companies in Influenza Vaccine include:

Sanofi S.A.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

CSL Limited (Seqirus)

AstraZeneca plc

Pfizer Inc.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Bharat Biotech

Sinovac Biotech Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Check out related reports published by Mordor Intelligence:

Pneumococcal Vaccines Market Size - The pneumococcal vaccines market is expected to grow from USD 9.69 billion in 2026 to USD 12.33 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.95% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by expanding immunization programs, rising awareness of pneumococcal diseases, and increasing government initiatives to improve vaccination coverage globally.



Vasopressin for Vasoplegic Shock Market Share - The vasopressin for vasoplegic shock market is estimated at USD 2.71 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 4.28 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.58%. Market expansion is supported by increasing incidence of vasoplegic shock in critical care settings, rising surgical procedures, and growing use of vasopressin in intensive care management.



Over-the-Counter (OTC) Drugs Market Trends - The over-the-counter drugs market is estimated to grow from USD 204.91 billion in 2026 to USD 256.18 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.57% during the forecast period. Growth is driven by increasing self-medication practices, rising consumer awareness of minor ailment management, and expanding availability of OTC products across retail and online channels.

Bayer AG, Haleon Group, Sanofi S.A., Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Kenvue Brands LLC are the major companies operating in this market.





Read more about companies in the over-the-counter drugs market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-over-the-counter-otc-drugs-market-industry/companies?utm_source=globenewswire

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.



With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.



