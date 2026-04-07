Correction: Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 14 2026

This announcement corrects an error in the previously disclosed number of treasury shares.
The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
shares
|Average purchase
price (DKK)
|Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, previous announcement
|551,266
|910.44
|501,893,020
|30 March 2026
|16,263
|862.65
|14,029,238
|31 March 2026
|16,715
|882.66
|14,753,742
|1 April 2026
|12,667
|905.47
|11,469,644
|Accumulated under the programme
|596,911
|908.25
|542,145,644
Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,906,439 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.35% of the share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.
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