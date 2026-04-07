Majority homeowners staying put, limiting first-time buyers: survey

TORONTO, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most Canadian homeowners are staying put, limiting opportunities for first-time buyers and exposing a growing gap between housing demands and what’s being built, according to a new CPA Canada survey.

More than half of homeowners (55 per cent) plan to stay in their current home for the foreseeable future, while just 10 per cent are looking to upsize. Meanwhile, 61 per cent of homeowners looking to move are sidelined, either waiting for prices to improve or facing financial constraints to sell.

“This suggests a housing market that is increasingly stuck, with many homeowners holding onto starter homes longer than expected,” says David-Alexandre Brassard, CPA Canada’s chief economist. “Limited movement is reducing turnover and slowing overall market activity.”

“Meanwhile, expected downsizing among older Canadians remains modest, with only 19 per cent of those aged 55 and older planning to do so, making it harder for first-time buyers to enter the market.”

There is also a clear mismatch between what Canadians want and what is being built, Brassard adds.

“About half of non-homeowners aspire to single-family homes or townhouses, yet these types of dwellings account for only about one-third of new construction,” he says. “Condos are less popular, with just 15 per cent of non-homeowners naming them as their preferred option, and fewer than one in 10 Canadians viewing a starter home or condo as a viable first step.”

Despite these challenges, homeownership remains central to the Canadian Dream, with 90 per cent of Canadians either owning a home or hoping to purchase one. However, that aspiration is increasingly colliding with reality. Nearly half (46 per cent) say homeownership is becoming increasingly difficult to achieve, and one quarter believes housing is simply overpriced.

Financial support and cost sharing continue to play a key role in accessing the market.

Nearly 60 per cent of homeowners received help purchasing their first home, with roughly one-third receiving more than $50,000. In addition, 71 per cent of homeowners share their housing costs with a partner or relative.

“The path to homeownership increasingly depends on factors beyond income alone,” says Li Zhang, financial literacy leader at CPA Canada. “With high home prices and slower wage growth, especially among younger Canadians, many rely on financial support or cost sharing to make a purchase possible. Without that support, entering the market becomes significantly more difficult.”

To schedule an interview with one of our spokespeople, please contact media@cpacanada.ca.

Survey methodology

Leger conducted CPA Canada’s 2026 Housing Study from March 20 to March 22, 2026, with an online survey of 1,525 Canadians aged 18 and over.