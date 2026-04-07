Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 14

 | Source: Danske Bank A/S Danske Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 17 2026Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00



07 April 2026



Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 14

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 14:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement535,342306.7972164,241,449
30 March 2026369,277303.9660112,247,653
31 March 2026353,357312.4235110,397,031
01 April 2026345,703318.1510109,985,755
02 April 202600.00000
03 April 202600.00000
Total accumulated over week 141,068,337311.3535332,630,438
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,603,679309.8325496,871,888

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.192% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
30 March 2026246,441303.961274,908,502
31 March 2026227,113312.429170,956,710
01 April 2026215,213318.149368,469,865
02 April 202600.00000
03 April 202600.00000
Total accumulated over week 14688,767311.1866214,335,078
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme1,037,944309.6013321,348,789


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
30 March 2026122,836303.975637,339,147
31 March 2026126,244312.413339,440,305
01 April 2026130,490318.153941,515,902
02 April 202600.00000
03 April 202600.00000
Total accumulated over week 14379,570311.6562118,295,354
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme565,735310.2567175,523,096


Attachment


Attachments

Danske Bank Company Announcement EN Weekly SBB announcment
GlobeNewswire

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