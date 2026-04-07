Company announcement no. 17 2026 Danske Bank

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V

Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00







07 April 2026







Page 1 of 2

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 14

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 14:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 535,342 306.7972 164,241,449 30 March 2026 369,277 303.9660 112,247,653 31 March 2026 353,357 312.4235 110,397,031 01 April 2026 345,703 318.1510 109,985,755 02 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 03 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 Total accumulated over week 14 1,068,337 311.3535 332,630,438 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,603,679 309.8325 496,871,888

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.192% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 30 March 2026 246,441 303.9612 74,908,502 31 March 2026 227,113 312.4291 70,956,710 01 April 2026 215,213 318.1493 68,469,865 02 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 03 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 Total accumulated over week 14 688,767 311.1866 214,335,078 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 1,037,944 309.6013 321,348,789





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 30 March 2026 122,836 303.9756 37,339,147 31 March 2026 126,244 312.4133 39,440,305 01 April 2026 130,490 318.1539 41,515,902 02 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 03 April 2026 0 0.0000 0 Total accumulated over week 14 379,570 311.6562 118,295,354 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 565,735 310.2567 175,523,096





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