|Company announcement no. 17 2026
|Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
07 April 2026
Page 1 of 2
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 14
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 14:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|535,342
|306.7972
|164,241,449
|30 March 2026
|369,277
|303.9660
|112,247,653
|31 March 2026
|353,357
|312.4235
|110,397,031
|01 April 2026
|345,703
|318.1510
|109,985,755
|02 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|03 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Total accumulated over week 14
|1,068,337
|311.3535
|332,630,438
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,603,679
|309.8325
|496,871,888
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.192% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|30 March 2026
|246,441
|303.9612
|74,908,502
|31 March 2026
|227,113
|312.4291
|70,956,710
|01 April 2026
|215,213
|318.1493
|68,469,865
|02 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|03 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Total accumulated over week 14
|688,767
|311.1866
|214,335,078
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|1,037,944
|309.6013
|321,348,789
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|30 March 2026
|122,836
|303.9756
|37,339,147
|31 March 2026
|126,244
|312.4133
|39,440,305
|01 April 2026
|130,490
|318.1539
|41,515,902
|02 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|03 April 2026
|0
|0.0000
|0
|Total accumulated over week 14
|379,570
|311.6562
|118,295,354
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|565,735
|310.2567
|175,523,096
Attachment