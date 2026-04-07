Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Industry Forecasts Report 2026-2031: Vision 2030 Diversification and Post-World-Cup Legacy Projects Drive Record Investments

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Market is projected to reach USD 4.64 billion by 2026, reflecting growth from USD 4.31 billion in 2025 and a forecasted USD 6.74 billion by 2031, progressing at a CAGR of 7.74% between 2026 and 2031.

This growth is fueled by a USD 2 trillion infrastructure pipeline within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), with Saudi Arabia leading through Vision 2030 projects, and Qatar maintaining its investment pace post-World-Cup while executing National Vision 2030 diversification initiatives.

Despite the rise in hybrid and electric machinery, diesel-powered fleets dominate due to reliable performance. However, increased mining activity for battery minerals and digital fleet optimization continue to boost demand, ensuring resilience in the market.

Middle East and Africa Construction Equipment Market Trends and Insights

GCC Mega-Projects Pipeline Accelerates Equipment Demand

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 allocates USD 1 trillion for infrastructure, including NEOM, requiring the establishment of the region's first tower-crane manufacturing facility by Wolffkran and Zamil Group. The UAE adds momentum with over USD 650 billion in projects, and Qatar sustains construction with its USD 25 billion National Rail Scheme. These initiatives support long-term visibility, insulating the market from global slowdowns.

Region-Wide Shift From Ownership To Rental Models

Due to a notable rise in equipment prices, contractors are moving towards rental agreements. Companies like United Rentals and Herc Rentals report growth from short-term contracts. Saudi Arabia's rental sector is experiencing double-digit CAGR, which helps optimize cash flow and allows access to advanced electric excavators.

Oil-Price Cyclicality Defers Capex Decisions

Fluctuations in oil prices can defer capital expenditures, affecting fleet budgets and new equipment orders. However, diversified GCC economies provide a buffer through sovereign-backed infrastructure projects, reducing risk exposure for the market.

Segment Analysis

Excavators are vital, accounting for 35.75% of the market in 2025. Their demand increases with infrastructure projects like Qatar's National Rail Scheme and mining operations. Complementary categories like wheel loaders and crawler cranes support growth, but at a slower pace than excavators.

Diesel and ICE models represent 72.63% of the market in 2025 due to their reliability in harsh environments. Although electric and hybrid models are emerging at a CAGR of 7.75%, challenges such as battery degradation and sparse charging infrastructure limit their broader adoption.

Caterpillar's 320 Electric excavator exemplifies progress in electric machinery, supporting zero-emissions goals alongside market leaders such as Komatsu, Volvo, Hitachi, and others detailed in the report.

Market Overview

Market Drivers

GCC Mega-Projects Pipeline Accelerates Equipment Demand

Region-Wide Shift From Ownership To Rental Models

Rapid Urban Housing Programmes Across Africa

Local-Content Rules Driving OEM-Local JV Assembly Lines

Telematics-As-A-Service For Remote Desert Fleet Optimisation

Battery-Mineral Mining (Lithium, Manganese) Needs Heavy Loaders

Market Restraints

Oil-Price Cyclicality Defers Capex Decisions

Political & Security Hotspots Curb Project Execution

Port Congestion Delays Critical Spare-Parts Flow

Shortage Of Technicians For Next-Gen Electric Machines

Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook

Porter's Five Forces

Companies Featured

Caterpillar Inc.

Komatsu Ltd.

Volvo AB

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr Group

CNH Industrial (Case CE)

JCB Ltd.

Doosan Corporation

Kobelco Construction Machinery

Tadano Ltd.

Manitowoc Company Inc.

Sumitomo Construction Machinery

Mitsubishi Corporation

XCMG

SANY Heavy Industry

Hyundai Genuine

Deere & Company (Wirtgen)

Bobcat Company

Zoomlion Heavy Industry

Terex Corporation









For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q3hww5

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