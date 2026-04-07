Qatar Solid Waste Management Industry Report 2026-2031: Increased Municipal, Commercial, and Industrial Waste Streams Propel Demand

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Solid Waste Management - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Qatar Solid Waste Management Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from its 2026 value of USD 2.9 billion

This growth is aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030's sustainability mandates, commitments post-FIFA World Cup, and the Third National Development Strategy, which emphasizes tourism and LNG capacity expansion. The market's development is driven by population growth, anticipated 6 million annual visitors by 2030, and industrial diversification, leading to increased municipal, commercial, and industrial waste streams.

Regulatory emphasis on circular economy practices, sovereign-backed financing for clean-technology infrastructure, and the implementation of smart-city initiatives such as those in Doha and Al Rayyan foster this burgeoning market.

Market Trends and Insights

Rapid Waste Volume Escalation Due to Population Growth

The target of 6 million visitors annually by 2030, along with resident growth, demands sophisticated waste collection and processing solutions. Tourism spikes increase per-capita waste output significantly, especially in the hospitality sector. Strategies such as smart routing, sensor-enabled bins, and data-driven forecasting are being adopted to preempt overflow incidents. Advanced materials-recovery facilities benefit from the scale economies available in Doha's dense urban environment.

Accelerated Waste-to-Energy Projects

The Qatar Investment Authority supports clean infrastructure projects, unlocking long debt tenors crucial for plasma gasification and anaerobic digestion. Integrating these projects with the national grid and district cooling systems optimizes efficiency. Notably, a 300 tons-per-day Waste-to-Energy plant in Mesaieed is scheduled for operation by 2028, offsetting an estimated 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per year.

High Costs of Advanced Treatment Facilities

Membrane bioreactors and other advanced technologies, while effective, incur significant operational costs, particularly during the summer months. Solar energy installations alleviate some electricity costs, but panel efficiency is impaired by environmental factors such as sandstorms. The high capital and operational expenses tilt the market towards globally financed players with substantial resources.

Additional drivers and restraints, such as post-FIFA zero-waste mandates and challenges in public recycling participation, further influence market dynamics.

Segment Analysis

In 2025, organic material represented 48.20% of the market, reflecting the high concentration of food services. Significant composting and anaerobic digestion capacity additions highlight a shift toward value recovery. Additionally, e-waste, though representing a smaller portion of total waste, is growing rapidly, supported by technological advancements and initiatives like the National Digital Agenda 2030.

Market Landscape



Market Drivers

Rapid population-driven waste volume escalation

Mandatory source-segregation targets (QNV 2030)

Mega-event "Zero-Waste-to-Landfill" mandates (post-FIFA)

Accelerated WtE project pipeline backed by sovereign wealth

AI-enabled robotic sorting pilots improving recovery yields

Industrial symbiosis with LNG & desalination by-products

Market Restraints

High capex & O&M cost of advanced treatment facilities

Limited public participation in recycling programmes

Scarcity of granular waste-generation data for planning

Odour & leachate management challenges in arid climate

Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook

Companies Featured

Seashore Group

Averda Environmental Services

Dulsco Qatar

Power Waste Management & Transport

Green Waste Management

Al Haya Enviro

Al Hodaifi Group

Elite Paper Recycling

Boom Waste Treatment Co.

Bin-Ovation

Veolia Qatar

Urbaser Qatar

Averroes Environmental Services

Imdaad Qatar

Suez Qatar

Bee'ah Qatar

Milaha Logistics (Waste Unit)

Qatari Diar Facilities Mgmt (Waste Ops)

QAFCO Environmental Services

QPMC Recycling Division

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cbkv4v

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