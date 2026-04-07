Middle East & Africa Infrastructure Construction Industry Report 2026: Market to Expand $280+ Billion by 2030, Driven by Sovereign Wealth Funding, Expanding Public Budgets and PPP Reforms

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Infrastructure Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Middle East Africa infrastructure construction market, valued at USD 204.02 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 280.29 billion by 2031, at a robust CAGR of 5.43% during 2026-2031
This expansion is fueled by sovereign wealth funds channeling oil earnings into ambitious projects, increased public-sector budgets, and evolving public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks that attract foreign capital. While transportation leads current spending, utilities infrastructure is rapidly expanding to meet energy transition and digital economy objectives. Key investment anchors, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, leverage ambitious national visions to lure capital and technology.
Market Trends and Insights
Rising government expenditure on transport, utilities, and energy projects propels market growth. Saudi Arabia earmarked SAR 42 billion (USD 11.2 billion) for basic infrastructure in 2025. South Africa plans invest R940 billion (USD 52.4 billion) in transportation infrastructure over the next three years.
UAE's high-speed rail project between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is expected to contribute USD 39.5 billion to the economy over 50 years. Renewable programs are strongly supported, with regional solar and wind power poised to supply over half of the energy needs by 2050. Integrated projects bundling roads, grids, and digital links are becoming commonplace, reducing costs and amplifying economic impacts.
Port and Logistics Hub Expansion
Significant port programs are reshaping trade routes in the region. NEOM's Oxagon plans fully automated cranes on the Red Sea. Dubai's USD 35 billion investment transforms Al Maktoum International into a key freight center. Egypt is advancing a USD 4 billion bridge to strengthen Africa-Asia connections. Logistics hubs require sophisticated rail, highway, and depot networks, expanding opportunities for contractors specializing in automation and cold-chain storage systems.
Challenges in Labor and Contractor Capacity
About 56% of firms struggle with insufficient skilled labor, particularly in projects combining civil engineering and digital systems, with Gulf projects heavily reliant on expatriates.
Labor market disruptions, including visa reviews, impact schedules, while wage and condition issues pose reputational risks. Builders are increasingly adopting automation, exemplified by NEOM's automated rebar units, reducing manual labor by 80%. However, transitioning to high-tech methods requires substantial capital and retraining, a challenge for many contractors.
Segment Analysis
Transportation accounted for 40.62% of the market share in 2025, led by mega projects like Etihad Rail and the Al Maktoum airport expansion. Utilities infrastructure is growing at a CAGR of 6.12%, driven by renewable energy mandates. Social infrastructure investments in healthcare and education correlate with population growth.
Market Landscape
Market Drivers
- Strong government spending on transport, utilities, and energy projects.
- Expansion of ports and logistics hubs across key coastal regions.
- Cross-border infrastructure corridors are boosting regional integration.
- Smart city initiatives are driving tech-enabled infrastructure growth.
- Industrial and energy sector demand is expanding project pipelines.
- Trade and freight activity growth is supporting airport and terminal upgrades.
Market Restraints
- Shortage of skilled labor and contractor capacity limits progress.
- Volatile material prices and logistics issues are straining budgets.
- Regulatory delays and land access hurdles are slowing execution.
- Oil price-linked fiscal uncertainty is affecting project financing.
Value / Supply-Chain Analysis
- Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights
- Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights
- Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights
Government Initiatives & Vision
Regulatory or Technological Outlook
Porter's Five Forces
Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis
Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Middle East & Africa Countries with Other Countries
Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)
Key Companies
- ACWA Power
- Saudi Aramco
- Bechtel Corporation
- Nesma & Partners
- CRCC
- Larsen & Toubro
- SNC-Lavalin
- Samsung C&T
- Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting
- Elm Co.
- Zain KSA
- STC (Saudi Telecom Company)
- Huawei Tech Investment Saudi
- Ma'aden
- Satorp
- SABIC
- Red Sea Global
- Diriyah Gate Development Authority
- Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu
- Tatweer Buildings Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvj2kq
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.