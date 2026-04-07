Middle East & Africa Infrastructure Construction Industry Report 2026: Market to Expand $280+ Billion by 2030, Driven by Sovereign Wealth Funding, Expanding Public Budgets and PPP Reforms

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Infrastructure Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East Africa infrastructure construction market, valued at USD 204.02 billion in 2025, is projected to grow to USD 280.29 billion by 2031, at a robust CAGR of 5.43% during 2026-2031

This expansion is fueled by sovereign wealth funds channeling oil earnings into ambitious projects, increased public-sector budgets, and evolving public-private partnership (PPP) frameworks that attract foreign capital. While transportation leads current spending, utilities infrastructure is rapidly expanding to meet energy transition and digital economy objectives. Key investment anchors, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the UAE, leverage ambitious national visions to lure capital and technology.

Market Trends and Insights

Rising government expenditure on transport, utilities, and energy projects propels market growth. Saudi Arabia earmarked SAR 42 billion (USD 11.2 billion) for basic infrastructure in 2025. South Africa plans invest R940 billion (USD 52.4 billion) in transportation infrastructure over the next three years.

UAE's high-speed rail project between Abu Dhabi and Dubai is expected to contribute USD 39.5 billion to the economy over 50 years. Renewable programs are strongly supported, with regional solar and wind power poised to supply over half of the energy needs by 2050. Integrated projects bundling roads, grids, and digital links are becoming commonplace, reducing costs and amplifying economic impacts.

Port and Logistics Hub Expansion

Significant port programs are reshaping trade routes in the region. NEOM's Oxagon plans fully automated cranes on the Red Sea. Dubai's USD 35 billion investment transforms Al Maktoum International into a key freight center. Egypt is advancing a USD 4 billion bridge to strengthen Africa-Asia connections. Logistics hubs require sophisticated rail, highway, and depot networks, expanding opportunities for contractors specializing in automation and cold-chain storage systems.

Challenges in Labor and Contractor Capacity

About 56% of firms struggle with insufficient skilled labor, particularly in projects combining civil engineering and digital systems, with Gulf projects heavily reliant on expatriates.

Labor market disruptions, including visa reviews, impact schedules, while wage and condition issues pose reputational risks. Builders are increasingly adopting automation, exemplified by NEOM's automated rebar units, reducing manual labor by 80%. However, transitioning to high-tech methods requires substantial capital and retraining, a challenge for many contractors.

Segment Analysis

Transportation accounted for 40.62% of the market share in 2025, led by mega projects like Etihad Rail and the Al Maktoum airport expansion. Utilities infrastructure is growing at a CAGR of 6.12%, driven by renewable energy mandates. Social infrastructure investments in healthcare and education correlate with population growth.

Market Landscape

Market Drivers

Strong government spending on transport, utilities, and energy projects.

Expansion of ports and logistics hubs across key coastal regions.

Cross-border infrastructure corridors are boosting regional integration.

Smart city initiatives are driving tech-enabled infrastructure growth.

Industrial and energy sector demand is expanding project pipelines.

Trade and freight activity growth is supporting airport and terminal upgrades.

Market Restraints

Shortage of skilled labor and contractor capacity limits progress.

Volatile material prices and logistics issues are straining budgets.

Regulatory delays and land access hurdles are slowing execution.

Oil price-linked fiscal uncertainty is affecting project financing.

Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

Real Estate Developers and Contractors - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

Architectural and Engineering Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

Building Material and Equipment Companies - Key Quantitative and Qualitative Insights

Government Initiatives & Vision

Regulatory or Technological Outlook

Porter's Five Forces

Pricing (Construction Materials) and Construction Cost (Materials, Labour, Equipment) Analysis

Comparison of Key Industry Metrics of Middle East & Africa Countries with Other Countries

Key Upcoming/Ongoing Projects (with a focus on Mega Projects)

Key Companies

ACWA Power

Saudi Aramco

Bechtel Corporation

Nesma & Partners

CRCC

Larsen & Toubro

SNC-Lavalin

Samsung C&T

Al-Ayuni Investment & Contracting

Elm Co.

Zain KSA

STC (Saudi Telecom Company)

Huawei Tech Investment Saudi

Ma'aden

Satorp

SABIC

Red Sea Global

Diriyah Gate Development Authority

Royal Commission for Jubail & Yanbu

Tatweer Buildings Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uvj2kq

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