Dwbrobot Launches Zero-Investment Robot Model to Accelerate Industrial Automation

LYON, FRANCE, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As global demand for smart manufacturing continues to grow, Dwbrobot has officially launched its advanced robotic solutions platform, designed to help companies improve productivity, streamline operations, and unlock greater efficiency through automation.





Dwbrobot focuses on providing intelligent robotic systems to support repetitive tasks and complex industrial processes. By combining automation with business intelligence, the company helps manufacturers improve operational performance while increasing overall profitability.

A key highlight of Dwbrobot's products is its "Robotics as a Service" (RaaS) model, which requires no large upfront investment. Traditionally, industrial robots - especially robotic arms used for assembly, welding, and packaging - require significant capital expenditures, making automation difficult for many companies. Dwbrobot's RaaS model enables companies to deploy robotic systems with minimal financial risk, optimizing cost structures while improving productivity and workplace safety.

The company's solutions are applicable to numerous industries, including consumer goods, food and beverage, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, aerospace, and metal manufacturing. By providing customized automation systems, Dwbrobot helps companies transform into smarter, more flexible manufacturing environments.

In addition to its Robots as a Service (RaaS) model, Dwbrobot has launched an extended model called RaaStp (Robotics as a Service to people), which incorporates elements of the sharing economy. This model allows individual investors to participate in the deployment of robotic equipment and benefit from the revenue generated by industrial operations. By connecting capital with automated infrastructure, Dwbrobot is building a completely new ecosystem that perfectly matches manufacturing needs with investment opportunities.

Looking ahead, Dwbrobot is committed to further enhancing its technological capabilities and global influence, and is heavily investing in the Southeast Asian market. The company's vision is that every robot will not only improve productivity but also create sustainable economic value for businesses and investors.

Media contact

Brand: Dwbrobot

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Email: brobot@info.dwbrobot.com

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