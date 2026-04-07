Bavarian Nordic – Transactions in Connection with Share Buy-Back Program

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 7, 2026 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announces transactions under the share buy-back program launched on March 12, 2026, under which the Company will repurchase shares for an amount up to DKK 200 million in the period from March 12, 2026 to May 13, 2026. The program is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (as amended) of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, which together constitute the Safe Harbour Regulation.

Since the last announcement of transactions on March 30, 2026, the following transactions have been made by Nordea on behalf of Bavarian Nordic:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK Accumulated until March 30, 2026 331,913 185.16 61,457,511 March 30, 2026 50,000 191.46 9,572,990 March 31, 2026 13,000 192.98 2,508,758 April 1, 2026 4,722 196.17 926,327 Accumulated under the program 399,635 186.33 74,465,587

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase program are published on bavarian-nordic.com.

Following these transactions, Bavarian Nordic holds a total of 2,097,396 treasury shares, corresponding to 2.65% of the Company’s share capital.

About Bavarian Nordic

Bavarian Nordic is a global vaccine company with a mission to improve health and save lives through innovative vaccines. We are a preferred supplier of mpox and smallpox vaccines to governments to enhance public health preparedness and have a leading portfolio of travel vaccines. For more information, visit www.bavarian-nordic.com

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contact investors:

Europe: Disa Tuominen, IR Manager, detu@bavarian-nordic.com

US: Graham Morrell, Gilmartin Group, graham@gilmartinir.com, Tel: +1 781 686 9600

Contact media:

Nicole Seroff, Vice President Corporate Communications, nise@bavarian-nordic.com, Tel: +45 53 88 06 03

Company Announcement no. 16 / 2026

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