Direct-to-Consumer Sales of Solar Components on the Rise in Europe: solago Expands into the Netherlands and Belgium

Since 2022, the company has successfully pioneered a business model that was previously rare in the market: selling solar components directly to end customers via e-commerce.

Within just three years, solago has become the market leader in this segment in Germany.

The company is now expanding into the Netherlands and Belgium.

Düsseldorf, April 7, 2026 – solago, Germany’s largest online supplier of solar components, is entering the Dutch and Belgian markets under the domains solago.nl and solago.be. Customers in both countries will have access to the company’s full product range, which is already well established in Germany and Austria under the brand name Solarhandel24.

"Our goal is to scale our direct-to-consumer online sales model for solar components across Europe. With the launch of solago.nl and solago.be, we are now reaching customers in the Netherlands and Belgium. Our model provides customers across the EU with easier and more cost-effective access to solar technology," said Janik Nolden, co-founder and CEO.

The company’s business model fundamentally differs from traditional structures in the solar market. While manufacturers typically distribute their products through wholesalers and installation companies, solago sells directly to end customers via its online platform – eliminating intermediary steps in the value chain.

This shift is driven by changing consumer behavior: many customers now research products independently, compare options online, and configure their own solar solutions. Price plays a particularly important role, especially for smaller, standardized PV systems. solago addresses this demand by offering competitively priced solar components directly through its online store.

To support this model efficiently, the company operates a centralized, fully digital warehouse in Düsseldorf-Reisholz with 22,000 square meters of space, along with additional logistics facilities in the surrounding area.

In response to the current market environment, influenced by the Iran war, solago has also secured inventory from selected manufacturers for the European market. This is intended to ensure reliable supply even in a volatile market environment.





About solago

Founded in Hilden in 2022, solago (also known as Solarhandel24 in Germany) sells solar technology directly to private households. Through solago, customers can purchase complete photovoltaic systems as well as individual components such as storage units and inverters online. With DIY and plug-and-play solutions, the company makes access to solar energy simpler, more flexible, and practical for everyday use.

Today headquartered in Düsseldorf-Reisholz, solago is the leading provider of PV components in Germany’s direct-to-consumer market. The company generated approximately €250 million in revenue in 2025 and has been fully self-financed since its inception.

Press page for photos and additional information: https://solarhandel24.de/pages/presse