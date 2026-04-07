Middle East and Africa Travel Retail Market Trends and Forecasts Report 2026: A $15.59 Billion Market by 2031 Featuring Dufry, Lagardere Travel Retail, Dubai Duty Free, and Qatar Duty Free

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East and Africa Travel Retail - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Middle East and Africa travel retail market is set for expansion, growing from USD 8.24 billion in 2026 to USD 15.59 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.61%

This growth is driven by strong tourism-led diversification policies, increased airport capacities, and the rapid adoption of mobile wallets. Such factors are bolstered by leisure travelers regaining confidence, e-commerce partnerships enhancing basket values, and duty-free price advantages drawing locals away from domestic retail options.

Additionally, VAT refunds and simplified visa processes encourage spending from international visitors, while the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) promotes intra-African business travel. Coupled with Red Sea cruise terminal developments, these dynamics ensure resilient growth for the region's travel retail market.

Middle East and Africa Travel Retail Market Trends and Insights

Rapid Airport-Capacity Expansion Across GCC Hubs: Major investments in airport expansions are evident, with Saudi Arabia committing USD 30 billion to enhance King Salman International Airport by 120 million passengers, and Dubai investing USD 34.85 billion to expand Al Maktoum International. Such developments also extend to secondary airports like Riyadh's King Khalid, which doubled capacity by January 2025. Retail footprints in these airports are expanding, with digital shelves, click-and-collect services, and frictionless payment systems being integrated, creating a tech-enabled retail environment. Aviation authorities aim for 330 million passengers by 2030, creating a steady influx of potential customers.

Rising Outbound Leisure Spend by MEA Residents: The resumption of discretionary travel is spurred by factors such as VAT refunds and streamlined visa processes, along with the recovery of GCC labor markets. As airlines restore routes, digital platforms convert browsing into purchases, expanding the travel retail sector's reach. Operators allocate shelf space for products like premium beauty sets and local confectioneries, boosting sales volume and value.

Political Instability Constrains African Market Potential: Issues in countries like Sudan and Burkina Faso lead to tourist cancellations, impacting retail operations. Political stability influences investment decisions, with investors favoring stable regions such as Ghana and Rwanda. While the market expands, political challenges hinder potential growth, reducing the forecasted CAGR by 1.4 percentage points.

Key Trends in Product Segmentation

In 2025, fragrances and cosmetics held 31.74% of the market share, proving popular due to gifting cultures. Food and confectionery showed a rapid growth rate, driven by experiential tourism. Although wine and spirits have a dedicated customer base, their growth is limited in some GCC regions due to religious restrictions. Tobacco faces regulatory pressures, while electronics, watches, and jewelry benefit from VAT refund policies.

Market Structure and Players

The Middle East and Africa Travel Retail Market Report categorizes the market by product type, distribution channel, traveler demographics, and geography. It covers companies like Dufry AG, Lagardere Travel Retail, Dubai Duty Free, Qatar Duty Free, and others.

Market Landscape

Market Drivers

Rapid airport capacity expansion across GCC hubs

Rising outbound leisure spend by MEA residents

Tourism-diversification policies (e.g., Saudi Vision 2030)

Pilgrimage traffic boosting secondary Saudi airports

AfCFTA-led surge in intra-African business travel

Mobile pre-order & e-wallet duty-free ecosystems

Market Restraints

Political instability in parts of Africa

Oil-price volatility dampening GCC spend

Tightening duty-free allowances & tobacco rules

Under-developed cruise-terminal infrastructure

Value / Supply-Chain Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Technological Outlook

Porter's Five Forces

Companies Featured

Dufry AG

Lagardere Travel Retail

Dubai Duty Free

Qatar Duty Free

The Shilla Duty Free

Aer Rianta International

King Power International Group

Flemingo International

Gebr. Heinemann SE & Co. KG

Lotte Duty Free

WHSmith PLC

Saudi Arabian Airlines Duty Free

Egyptair Duty Free Shops

Ethiopian Airlines Skylight In-Flight Sales

South African Airways Duty Free

Abu Dhabi Duty Free

Bahrain Duty Free Shop Complex

Oman Air Duty Free

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Concessions

Heinemann Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fi9mx9

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