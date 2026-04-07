Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Industry Research 2025-2035: Continuous Improvement in AI, IoT, and Cloud-Based Platforms Drives Market Opportunities

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, End User, Product, and Country Analysis, 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Market was valued at USD 3.09 Billion in 27.58 Billion, and is projected to reach USD 2025 by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 24.45%

The robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) market has become a cornerstone of modern automation and operational efficiency infrastructure, driven by the increasing demand for flexible deployment, cost-effective solutions, and scalable robotic capabilities. As businesses grow more complex and resource-constrained, RaaS platforms, from autonomous mobile robots to collaborative manufacturing systems, deliver essential automation and productivity gains across logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail sectors.

Rapid advancements in AI integration, cloud platforms, and collaborative robotics are enhancing autonomy and precision, while subscription-based models, performance guarantees, and managed services are expanding operational accessibility. Amid rising labor shortages and competitive pressures, organizations are accelerating RaaS investments. The market also benefits from flexible applications such as warehouse automation, manufacturing assistance, and customer service robotics. With continued innovation, RaaS solutions are set to play a vital role in the future of flexible, service-driven automation.

Growth is driven by advancements in AI integration, cloud-based platforms, and collaborative robotics that enhance operational flexibility and scalability. Rising labor shortages and demand for cost-effective automation are boosting RaaS adoption, particularly in logistics and manufacturing. Professional robotics dominates the type segment, followed by consumer applications.

Key challenges include subscription model complexity, scalability of fleet operations, and pricing sustainability. With strong competition from both established players and startups, the market is set for robust expansion, supported by ongoing digital transformation and evolving automation strategies.

Industrial Impact



The robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) market is having a profound industrial impact, reshaping manufacturing, logistics, and service sectors through rapid advancements in automation, cloud connectivity, and subscription-based deployment technologies. RaaS platforms, ranging from collaborative robots to autonomous mobile systems, enable scalable automation, operational flexibility, and cost-effective deployment, significantly enhancing productivity across industrial and commercial domains.



The integration of next-generation AI, cloud platforms, and collaborative robotics is driving increased demand for flexible, subscription-based, and performance-guaranteed RaaS solutions. These advancements are improving operational efficiency, reducing deployment barriers, and enabling scalable automation in complex business environments. Additionally, the deployment of RaaS capabilities across warehouse operations, manufacturing processes, and service delivery is fostering cross-sector collaborations between robotics OEMs, software providers, and service companies.



As organizations prioritize operational flexibility and cost optimization, the RaaS market is expected to play a pivotal role in enabling more accessible, subscription-driven automation. The industrial ecosystem surrounding RaaS is also evolving rapidly, with strong market demand and rising technology investments pushing innovation forward, cementing RaaS's role as a cornerstone of 21st-century flexible automation and operational efficiency.

Handling Segment to Lead the Robotics-as-a-Service Market (by Application)



In the robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) market, the handling segment is projected to dominate by application, growing from $849.8 million in 2025 to $7.85 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 24.91%. This strong growth is driven by increasing demand for automated material handling, advanced picking and sorting systems, and collaborative robotic solutions capable of delivering persistent, real-time operational efficiency across logistics, manufacturing, and e-commerce domains. As industries worldwide prioritize modern automation capabilities for warehouse management, inventory control, and supply chain optimization, the investment in sophisticated handling robotics continues to rise.



Meanwhile, the assembling and dispensing application is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 25.41%, reflecting the rising need for precision assembly operations and flexible manufacturing infrastructure to support increasingly automated production lines. As manufacturing operations become more integrated and quality-sensitive, robust handling and assembly capabilities are essential for production efficiency and quality control.



Following closely, the welding and soldering segment is expected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 24.41%, fueled by advancements in collaborative robotics, precision welding technologies, and automated joining processes that enhance manufacturing consistency and reduce human exposure to hazardous operations. Robotic welding is playing a critical role in elevating the effectiveness of manufacturing platforms by enabling faster production cycles and improving safety standards across industrial facilities.



These application segments are shaping the future of RaaS solutions, with a shift toward smarter, more flexible, and autonomous operational capabilities that reduce capital expenditure while maximizing productivity and safety outcomes.

Logistics to Maintain Dominance in Robotics-as-a-Service Market (by End User)



In the robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) market, the logistics segment is projected to dominate by end user, growing from $924.4 million in 2025 to $8.93 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 25.46%. This strong growth is driven by increasing demand for warehouse automation, advanced material handling systems, and autonomous mobile robots capable of delivering persistent, real-time operational efficiency across e-commerce fulfillment centers, distribution hubs, and supply chain networks. As logistics providers worldwide prioritize modern automation capabilities for inventory management, order processing, and last-mile delivery optimization, the investment in sophisticated robotics solutions continues to rise.



Meanwhile, automotive is anticipated to be the second-largest segment with a CAGR of 24.96%, reflecting the rising need for precision manufacturing operations and flexible production infrastructure to support increasingly automated assembly lines. As automotive manufacturing becomes more integrated and quality-sensitive, robust robotics capabilities are essential for production efficiency, safety compliance, and meeting evolving consumer demands for electric and autonomous vehicles.



Following closely, the healthcare segment is expected to witness significant growth with a CAGR of 24.46%, fueled by advancements in surgical robotics, patient care automation, and medical logistics systems that enhance treatment precision and reduce human exposure to infectious diseases. Robotic healthcare solutions are playing a critical role in elevating care delivery effectiveness by enabling faster treatment protocols and improving patient safety standards across medical facilities.



Together, these end-user segments are shaping the future of RaaS solutions, with a shift toward smarter, more specialized, and autonomous operational capabilities that reduce capital expenditure while maximizing productivity, safety, and service quality outcomes across diverse industry verticals.

Professional Use to Lead Adoption in Robotics-as-a-Service Market (by Type)



In the robotics-as-a-service (RaaS) market, the professional segment is projected to dominate by type, growing from $2.22 billion in 2025 to $19.51 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 24.27%. This strong growth is driven by rising demand for enterprise-grade automation, including warehouse AMRs, industrial cobots, and surgical robots, delivered through subscription models that bundle remote monitoring, maintenance, and software upgrades. As organizations across logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare shift toward OPEX-based robotics deployments, professional RaaS offerings enable rapid scaling of robot fleets, guaranteed uptime, and seamless integration into legacy systems.



Meanwhile, the personal segment is anticipated to be the fastest-growing type with a CAGR of 24.89%, expanding from $874.2 million in 2025 to $8.07 billion by 2035. Growth is fueled by increasing adoption of domestic cleaning robots, educational kits, and personal companion bots offered on trial-based or pay-per-use plans. As user interfaces, voice control, and smart-home connectivity advance, consumer RaaS solutions lower barriers to entry for robotics enthusiasts and streamline service access without large capital outlays.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 171 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.09 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $27.58 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.4% Regions Covered Global



Market Landscape

Market Drivers

Elimination of Upfront Investment and Reduced Operational Costs

Increasing Demand for Advanced Automation in Industries

Growing Shortage of Labor

Market Restraints

Complexity of Subscription Models

Unit Economics and Pricing Sustainability

Scalability of Fleet Operations

Market Opportunities

Growth of Small and Medium Enterprises across the World

Continuous Improvement in AI, IoT, and Cloud-Based Platforms

Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in Robotics

Rising Demand for AMRs and Cobots in the RaaS Market

Regulatory Landscape and Policy Analysis

Patent Analysis

Start-Up Landscape

Supply-Chain Analysis

Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) Technology Analysis

Future Outlook and Market Roadmap

Industry Attractiveness: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Companies Featured

Vecna Robotics

United Robotics Group

ABB

KUKA AG

InVia Robotics, Inc.

Sumitomo Corporation

Formic Technologies Inc.

ANYbotics AG

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Berkshire Grey

Locus Robotics

Hirebotics

Knightscope Inc.

Silent Infotech Inc.

CAJA Robotics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/y27ud4

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