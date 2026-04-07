Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

7 April 2026 at 12 PM EEST

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report 2025 has been published

Lassila & Tikanoja’s Annual Report 2025 has been published at www.lt.fi/en/investors/reports-and-presentations. The Annual Report includes the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2025, the Auditor’s Report, the Assurance Report on the Sustainability Report, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report.

The Financial Statements are published in accordance with the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF) reporting requirements. In accordance with the ESEF requirements, the primary financial statements have been marked up with XBRL tags and the notes to the consolidated financial statements have been marked up using XBRL block tags.

The Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2025, including the ESEF Financial Statements, are attached to this release and are also available on Lassila & Tikanoja’s website. In addition, the attachments to this release include the Report of the Board of Directors and the Financial Statements for 2025 as a PDF file, as well as the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Report as separate PDF files.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Joni Sorsanen

CFO

For further information, please contact:

Joni Sorsanen, CFO, tel. +358 50 443 3045

Hilppa Rautpalo, Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ tel. +358 10 636 2810





Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en

Attachments